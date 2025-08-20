[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 20, 2025 – Ethereum Sinks Below $4.1K, Bitcoin Trades at $113K as Market Ignores Positive Industry Moves

The crypto market is showing bearish signal today, with nearly all major sectors posting steep losses. Overall market sentiment has slumped as tokens across the board fell between 2% and 6% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) dropped 4.79% to slip under $4,100, while Bitcoin (BTC) slid 2.69% below $113,000. The PayFi sector, which showed strength yesterday, crashed 5.65%, led by sharp declines in XRP (-5.52%) and Telcoin (-7.17%). Other sectors, including CeFi, Layer1, Layer2, and DeFi, also posted heavy declines, though some tokens like OKB (+5.76%), and Mantle (+5.51%) managed to buck the trend.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.