[LIVE] from Rio: Stellar Meridian 2025 Event Unfolds

Welcome to CryptoNews live coverage from Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, where Stellar’s flagship Meridian event has brought together builders, regulators, and innovators shaping the future of blockchain and real-world assets.

Today industry leaders will dive into tokenization, stablecoins, payments, and the evolving role of blockchain in global finance. With major announcements expected, we’ll bring you real-time updates, insights from the panels, and the latest news as it happens—straight from the heart of Brazil’s most iconic city.