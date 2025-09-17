LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs). 

Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage the protocol to carry out precise marketing campaigns that offer participants rewards.

The current model of the internet, known as Web2, allows corporations that own platforms to harvest user data and sell it to the highest bidder for profit. In contrast, LivLive users have control over their data and social value, earning rewards for the impact they generate.

Therefore, LivLive is a real-world AR gamification layer born from the Web3-driven shift in how user data is valued. Participation is rewarded, and when data generates value with third parties, the majority of returns flow back to the user, not the company running the platform.

Augmented Reality: The Next Step in the Internet’s Evolution

AR has the potential to completely transform our daily lives. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the physical and digital worlds can’t be entirely separated. Despite this, there’s no clear protocol for merging the two worlds without causing major inconveniences. LivLive is attempting to implement this merger while adhering to the Web3 philosophy around decentralization, privacy, and user data.

Augmented reality blends the digital and physical worlds to create immersive experiences. A great example is Pokémon Go, which encouraged millions of people worldwide to explore their environments through a digital layer, turning real-world locations into game hotspots. This demonstrated the power of AR to engage users by linking their physical movements with virtual content, while also forging real connections with one another through shared experiences.

However, AR’s potential goes far beyond gaming. It offers new opportunities in social networking, commerce, and everyday decision-making. Imagine social apps where your digital interactions overlay the real world, or shopping experiences enhanced by real-time digital information. 

AR can reshape how we interact with others, make choices, and consume content, creating a more connected and interactive future. LivLive aims to unlock this untapped potential by combining AR with blockchain and AI technologies.

LivLive’s Approach to AR: Freedom and Rewards

LivLive players are able to interact with the world in a fundamentally new way. Even the most routine everyday action, such as walking to the bus station, is enhanced by the LivLive protocol, which turns the physical world into an immersive adventure.

Players use AR wearables in the form of wristbands, sold in five tiers during the presale, to interact with the ecosystem. These wearables unlock quests and real-world rewards by tracking player movements and actions. Each wristband also comes with pre-allocated $LIVE tokens, providing users with an early stake in the platform and a seamless way to start earning.

The protocol integrates blockchain technology and crypto rewards to ensure transparency and security. Rewards are linked to real-world assets (RWA), meaning that tokens earned through quests have tangible value beyond LivLive’s game layer. This connection between digital rewards and physical value makes the LivLive experience unique and compelling.

Businesses can sponsor quests within the LivLive ecosystem to engage with users through targeted marketing campaigns. Thanks to AI insights into user behavior, these quests are highly personalized, creating meaningful interactions for players and effective outreach for companies. This combination of freedom, rewards, and personalization sets LivLive apart as a pioneering AR platform.

The LivLive Presale: Unlocking The Digital Layer

The LivLive presale is live. Unlike typical pre-sales, LivLive bundles deliver real utility from day one – wristbands that unlock the AR world, pre-allocated $LIVE tokens, and NFT keys with the chance to open hidden chambers in the $2.5M prize vault. 

During the presale, $LIVE is trading at $0.02 with the launch price set at $0.25, offering over a 12x return.

This is the beginning of the LivLive project’s vision for creating an AR revolution where players are able to earn rewards for contributing to the economy, while businesses can carry out precise marketing campaigns through interactive quests.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
