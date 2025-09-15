London Stock Exchange Group Launches Blockchain Platform for Fundraising

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has launched its new blockchain platform, Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI), focusing initially on private funds. The platform aims to improve efficiency and transparency in capital raising. MembersCap used DMI to raise capital for its tokenized MCM Fund 1, with Archax acting as nominee. LSEG plans to expand the platform to other asset classes, offering a trusted and regulated environment for broader capital market access and trading.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.