What is the top 100x crypto presale in 2025 that everyone is talking about? The answer right now is BlockchainFX ($BFX) — a live, revenue-generating trading super app already pulling in millions from eager buyers. Unlike many presales that exist only on paper, BlockchainFX is fully operational, combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one platform. More than 11,800 participants have already invested, raising over $8.5 million before launch.

Alongside BlockchainFX, Coldware and Remittix are also making headlines with impressive fundraising. Coldware is nearly sold out of its Stage 3 presale, while Remittix has crossed the $26 million mark by reinventing global payment transfers. Yet, when comparing utility, rewards, and growth potential, BlockchainFX is proving to be the best presale crypto to buy now.

Buy BlockchainFX today with the OCT35 code to claim 35% extra tokens before October 3rd.

Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is the Best Crypto Presale 2025

BlockchainFX has redefined what a presale crypto 2025 project should deliver. The app is already audited by CertiK, fully KYC-compliant, and used by 10,000+ daily traders. Token holders benefit from up to 70% of trading fees redistributed daily in USDT, creating real crypto passive income opportunities. Early adopters are already earning 4–7% per day, with long-term APYs reaching 90%.

The presale started at $0.01 and is now priced at $0.026, scheduled to reach $0.05 at launch. A simple investment scenario shows the upside: a $50,000 entry today doubles to $96,000 at launch, and if BFX hits analysts’ $1 target, that grows into nearly $2 million.

Beyond profits, buyers receive access to BFX Visa cards (Gold, Green, Metal) for real-world spending, plus entry into a $500,000 giveaway. With confirmed listings on five exchanges, revenue forecasts of $30M in 2025, and long-term projections above $1.8B by 2030, BFX is positioned as a next 100x crypto.

Secure $BFX now and use OCT35 for 35% more tokens — limited until October 3rd.

Remittix Presale Update: Reinventing Cross-Border Payments

Remittix (RTX) is transforming how money moves across borders. Its PayFi model lets users send fiat into bank accounts worldwide by simply connecting a crypto wallet. This real-world utility has attracted strong demand, raising $26.7 million with 672 million RTX tokens sold at $0.113 each.

Over 71% of tokens are sold, and the next stage will push the price to $0.1166. With a $250k giveaway supporting its promotion, Remittix is gaining traction as one of the best crypto presale projects 2025. While its focus on payments is powerful, it doesn’t provide the daily passive income already available to BlockchainFX holders.

Coldware Presale Nearing Completion

Coldware is racing toward full sellout with 92% of Stage 3 tokens already purchased. The presale has raised nearly $10 million, with over 1.67 billion tokens sold at $0.008 each. Once the stage closes, the price jumps to $0.00975, making it one of the fastest-moving altcoin undervalued 2025 opportunities.

Coldware’s focus on secure storage technology has positioned it as a contender in the best crypto presale 2025 list. Still, its long-term potential remains smaller compared to BlockchainFX’s global trading super app, which offers multi-asset coverage and ongoing income.

Conclusion: The Top Presale Crypto to Buy Now

The race for the best crypto presale 2025 is heating up. Coldware is nearly sold out, Remittix has crossed $26M raised, but BlockchainFX is leading with real utility, daily rewards, and a confirmed $0.05 launch price. For those asking what the top 100x crypto presale in 2025 is, BlockchainFX stands out as the most promising path to high ROI.

Invest in BlockchainFX today — use OCT35 for 35% more tokens before October 3rd.

Find Out More Information Here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Long Term Crypto Investments 2025: Why BlockchainFX Leads Ahead of Coldware Security and Remittix Cross-Border Utility appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.