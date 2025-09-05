Low-Priced Ethereum (ETH) Token Under $0.003 Aims for a Parabolic 8700% Rally in Q4

A new Ethereum-based Layer-2 token that is priced lower than $0.003 is getting quick traction throughout the crypto ecosystem due to increased demand in its ongoing presale. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already exceeded the amount of $23.67 million in its current presale phase and is currently preparing to list in centralized exchanges. Analysts and crypto observers are now watching closely, as the project forecasts an 8,700% price rally in Q4 2025.

LILPEPE Presale Nears Completion

The LILPEPE presale is currently in Stage 12 with a token price of $0.0021. Over 94% ($14.89B) of the available tokens have been sold, with $23.67 million raised out of a $25.475 million target. The next stage will raise the price to $0.0022. The token is issued on Ethereum’s ERC-20 network but is also building its own Layer-2 chain. Stage 12 has a total of 15.75 billion tokens, most of which have been distributed. The scarcity of tokens in the project and their gradual increase in price seem to be generating a sense of urgency amongst the buyers. The presale quota is restricted to 26.5% of the maximum supply of the token 100B, which can constrain market circulation upon launch and decrease early sell pressure.

Technical Infrastructure and Blockchain Development

Little Pepe is not just any meme coin but a dedicated Layer-2 network with meme tokens. This network is aimed at reducing the cost of gas, increasing the pace of transactions, and providing utility to meme coin ecosystems. Layer-2 will be used to turn to NFTs, staking, and decentralized applications. It will introduce a testnet in Q4 2025 and a meme-based launchpad. The platform is being built to offer zero gas fees on basic transfers and near-instant verifications. This solution can contribute to the resolution of congestion issues associated with Ethereum fees, particularly in a time of high activity. The development team states that the Layer-2 solution is designed to accommodate lower-cost and scalable-speed meme token economies.

Security Measures and Token Protections

Little Pepe was audited by CertiK on a smart contract to establish trust. The audit scored 95.49% with no critical vulnerabilities. It has also bound up the liquidity of the project and lost possession of the contract, and this has prevented risks of centralized control.

CertiK Skynet is also present on the network, tracking on-chain activities and offering real-time alerts to minimize possible fraud. It also has anti-sniper bot safeguards to ensure that the token price is not manipulated by automated trading during and after release. These measures can assist in enhancing transparency, which is usually a concern in meme coin projects.

Ecosystem Goals and Growth Plans

In addition to the presale, the plans of Little Pepe will launch a gradual implementation of the core features up to 2026. The project will add a DAO, cross-chain bridges to Solana and BNB Chain, and community staking options.

The token owners will be able to engage in the decisions within the organization, including governance and allocation of resources, through the DAO model. New meme tokens constructed on the Layer-2 network will also be supported by a special launchpad. Initial listings on at least two centralized exchanges are planned, and further collaborations are said to be underway. With meme-oriented tokens keeping a growing number of investors interested, the group is pursuing retail and initial institutional interest as well.

Conclusion

Little Pepe is in its 12th presale phase at a cost lower than $0.003, putting it as a Layer-2 solution to meme tokens. The exchange listing is on the verge of happening, and a development roadmap has already been initiated, as the project is already planning its 8,700% possible rally towards the end of this year. With a functional blockchain framework, security reviews, and regulated token issuance, LILPEPE is a highly monitored asset in the ongoing market cycle.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.