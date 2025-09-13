Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/13 17:06
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006223+0.90%

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filed a civil lawsuit against prediction market platform Kalshi, alleging the company operates unlicensed sports betting disguised as “event contracts” in violation of state gambling laws.

The Commonwealth seeks damages, civil penalties, and a permanent injunction to stop Kalshi from accepting sports wagers without proper licensing from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

The lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court claims Kalshi processed over $1 billion in sports wagers from 3.4 million bets between January and June 2025.

Sports contracts comprised 70-75% of Kalshi’s trading volume, surpassing percentages recorded by licensed operators DraftKings and FanDuel during the same period.

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to FightSource: MASS[.]GOV

Kalshi Accused of Bypassing Consumer Protections Through “Event Contract” Model

Massachusetts regulators allege Kalshi’s binary “yes or no” event contracts function identically to traditional sports betting while circumventing state oversight.

The platform offers moneyline contracts, point spreads, over-under bets, and proposition wagers that mirror licensed operators’ offerings.

The company allows users aged 18-21 to place bets despite Massachusetts requiring age 21 for sports wagering.

Kalshi provides minimal responsible gambling safeguards compared to licensed operators, offering no deposit limits or cooling-off periods until March 2025.

State officials note Kalshi markets extensively through television, social media, and partnerships with Robinhood.

The platform previously advertised itself as “The First Nationwide Legal Sports Betting Platform” before shifting language to describe activities as “trading” after receiving cease-and-desist orders from multiple states.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission specifically requested Attorney General Campbell pursue enforcement action.

Licensed operators pay $5 million for five-year licenses, plus annual fees of $1 million, while Kalshi operates without state authorization, despite processing comparable wagering volumes.

Attorney General Campbell emphasized in a press release that sports wagering “comes with significant risk of addiction and financial loss and must be strictly regulated to mitigate public health consequences.”

The filing requests a court order for Kalshi to cease Massachusetts operations during litigation.

Federal vs State Jurisdiction Battle Intensifies Across Multiple States

Kalshi argues its operations fall under Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight rather than state gambling regulation.

The company previously sued Nevada and New Jersey gaming regulators, claiming federal authority preempts state enforcement actions.

Federal courts sided with Kalshi in those cases, barring state regulators from intervening while litigation continues.

However, at least seven states, including Arizona, Montana, Ohio, and Illinois, have issued cease-and-desist orders targeting the platform’s sports offerings.

Robinhood Derivatives filed similar lawsuits against Nevada and New Jersey in August, claiming unfair treatment compared to Kalshi’s protected status.

The trading platform facilitates event contracts that settle on Kalshi’s system while seeking identical federal preemption protections.

Kalshi co-founder Tarek Mansour stated the company stands “ready to defend” its technology “once again in a court of law.”

The platform maintains that prediction markets represent “critical innovation” that all Americans should have access to.

Meanwhile, rival prediction market Polymarket prepares U.S. re-entry after CEO Shayne Coplan claimed CFTC approval.

Business Insider reports that Polymarket is seeking funding that could potentially triple its $1 billion valuation to $10 billion.

Notably, for Kalshi, its rapid growth trajectory adds complexity to the regulatory challenges it faces.

The platform processed $441 million in trading volume during the first four days of the 2025 NFL season, with nearly $200 million on September 7 alone, which was one of its busiest periods since the 2024 presidential election.

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to FightSource: X/Kalshi

The company achieved $875 million in monthly volume during August 2025, while reports suggest Kalshi is approaching a new funding round, potentially valuing it at $5 billion.

This would more than double its $2 billion valuation from a June funding round led by Paradigm with participation from Sequoia and Multicoin Capital.

As it stands now, Massachusetts joins growing state-level enforcement efforts targeting platforms that process billions in wagering volume without traditional sports betting licenses.

CFTC acting Commissioner Caroline Pham announced in February a shift away from “regulation by enforcement” toward fraud protection.

However, the agency previously probed Super Bowl contracts offered by both Kalshi and Crypto.com before concluding investigations without enforcement actions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.19)

Love, hate, and vengeance, cutting and being cut, Sister Yi still has a lot to learn about surfing the Internet
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0174+1.04%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01684-0.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1502+3.44%
Share
PANews2025/03/19 10:30
Share
OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI has launched its Groove program that targets early entrepreneurs looking to build with artificial intelligence.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 17:38
Share
Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

The post Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-enters-top-5-cryptos-126b-market-cap-galaxy/
Capverse
CAP$0.15089+5.93%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016777+4.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:21
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.19)

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

Experts Predict New Launch Date for REX-Osprey XRP ETF