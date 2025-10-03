ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post Match-Trader Launches Trading Beyond Limits Global Campaign and Manifesto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Limassol, Cyprus, October 3rd, 2025, FinanceWire Match-Trade Technologies, an international fintech provider of trading technology solutions, has announced the launch of a new global brand campaign for its flagship trading platform, Match-Trader. The initiative, titled Trading Beyond Limits, introduces a brand manifesto that outlines Match-Trader’s vision for the future of trading – emphasizing innovation, adaptability, and bold thinking as the foundations of progress. The manifesto highlights Match-Trader’s commitment to building technology that goes further, works smarter, and creates new possibilities for traders. It reflects the platform’s philosophy that trading should be as dynamic and intuitive as the people using it. “With Trading Beyond Limits, we reaffirm our mission to deliver a trading experience that combines advanced functionality with personalized control. Match-Trader adapts to each user’s unique needs while pushing beyond traditional industry standards,” said Alexis Droussiotis, Head of Match-Trader Platform. Brand Ambassador: Bartosz Ostalowski To bring its manifesto to life, Match-Trader partnered with Bartosz Ostalowski, professional drifter and Guinness World Record holder, recognized worldwide as the only driver competing at the highest level steering exclusively with his feet. His unique approach to motorsport demonstrates how innovation and adaptability can challenge expectations – values that align with Match-Trader’s brand philosophy. “When Match-Trader approached me, the connection was immediate. Drifting and trading both demand precision, adaptability, and instant decision-making. This campaign shows how thinking differently – and refusing to be limited by convention – can open new paths forward,” said Bartosz Ostalowski, Match-Trader Brand Ambassador. Campaign Rollout The campaign features a cinematic video blending Ostalowski’s precision drifting with powerful narration to illustrate Match-Trader’s core principles: precision, adaptability, and intuitive tools that adjust to each user. It positions Match-Trader not only as a trading platform but as a symbol of how bold thinking can redefine established frameworks. “We wanted an ambassador whose story… The post Match-Trader Launches Trading Beyond Limits Global Campaign and Manifesto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Limassol, Cyprus, October 3rd, 2025, FinanceWire Match-Trade Technologies, an international fintech provider of trading technology solutions, has announced the launch of a new global brand campaign for its flagship trading platform, Match-Trader. The initiative, titled Trading Beyond Limits, introduces a brand manifesto that outlines Match-Trader’s vision for the future of trading – emphasizing innovation, adaptability, and bold thinking as the foundations of progress. The manifesto highlights Match-Trader’s commitment to building technology that goes further, works smarter, and creates new possibilities for traders. It reflects the platform’s philosophy that trading should be as dynamic and intuitive as the people using it. “With Trading Beyond Limits, we reaffirm our mission to deliver a trading experience that combines advanced functionality with personalized control. Match-Trader adapts to each user’s unique needs while pushing beyond traditional industry standards,” said Alexis Droussiotis, Head of Match-Trader Platform. Brand Ambassador: Bartosz Ostalowski To bring its manifesto to life, Match-Trader partnered with Bartosz Ostalowski, professional drifter and Guinness World Record holder, recognized worldwide as the only driver competing at the highest level steering exclusively with his feet. His unique approach to motorsport demonstrates how innovation and adaptability can challenge expectations – values that align with Match-Trader’s brand philosophy. “When Match-Trader approached me, the connection was immediate. Drifting and trading both demand precision, adaptability, and instant decision-making. This campaign shows how thinking differently – and refusing to be limited by convention – can open new paths forward,” said Bartosz Ostalowski, Match-Trader Brand Ambassador. Campaign Rollout The campaign features a cinematic video blending Ostalowski’s precision drifting with powerful narration to illustrate Match-Trader’s core principles: precision, adaptability, and intuitive tools that adjust to each user. It positions Match-Trader not only as a trading platform but as a symbol of how bold thinking can redefine established frameworks. “We wanted an ambassador whose story…

Match-Trader Launches Trading Beyond Limits Global Campaign and Manifesto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 17:50
COM
COM$0.004649+7.59%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05119-0.62%
VisionGame
VISION$0.000514-29.27%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12365+0.22%

Limassol, Cyprus, October 3rd, 2025, FinanceWire

Match-Trade Technologies, an international fintech provider of trading technology solutions, has announced the launch of a new global brand campaign for its flagship trading platform, Match-Trader. The initiative, titled Trading Beyond Limits, introduces a brand manifesto that outlines Match-Trader’s vision for the future of trading – emphasizing innovation, adaptability, and bold thinking as the foundations of progress.

The manifesto highlights Match-Trader’s commitment to building technology that goes further, works smarter, and creates new possibilities for traders. It reflects the platform’s philosophy that trading should be as dynamic and intuitive as the people using it.

Brand Ambassador: Bartosz Ostalowski

To bring its manifesto to life, Match-Trader partnered with Bartosz Ostalowski, professional drifter and Guinness World Record holder, recognized worldwide as the only driver competing at the highest level steering exclusively with his feet. His unique approach to motorsport demonstrates how innovation and adaptability can challenge expectations – values that align with Match-Trader’s brand philosophy.

Campaign Rollout

The campaign features a cinematic video blending Ostalowski’s precision drifting with powerful narration to illustrate Match-Trader’s core principles: precision, adaptability, and intuitive tools that adjust to each user. It positions Match-Trader not only as a trading platform but as a symbol of how bold thinking can redefine established frameworks.

Industry Events

The Trading Beyond Limits campaign will also be visible at upcoming industry events. Match-Trade Technologies will feature the video as part of its presence at the Forex Expo Dubai (October 6–7, 2025) and iFX EXPO Asia in Hong Kong (October 26–28, 2025), alongside demonstrations of the Match-Trader platform and the company’s wider technology ecosystem.

More information about the campaign and manifesto is available at match-trader.com/beyond-limits.

About Match-Trade Technologies

Founded in 2013, Match-Trade Technologies provides trading solutions for forex brokers, prop trading firms, and financial institutions. Its flagship Match-Trader platform integrates TradingView charts, supports APIs for external connectivity, and can be deployed as a standalone front end, a backend powering proprietary applications, or a dual trading platform. The company serves brokers of all sizes, from emerging firms to established global players, offering end-to-end technology covering platforms, CRM, liquidity connections, social and copy trading, and back-office solutions.

Contact

Brand Manager
Vladyslav Yurchyk
Match-Trade Technologies
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/match-trader-launches-trading-beyond-limits-global-campaign-and-manifesto/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01213+1.50%
Union
U$0.006226+0.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.06783+0.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05779-2.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.05515+3.82%
LightLink
LL$0.009688+1.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$160.7+1.20%
XRP
XRP$2.2984+1.96%
COM
COM$0.004647+7.49%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,177.34
$103,177.34$103,177.34

-0.53%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,388.74
$3,388.74$3,388.74

-0.28%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2985
$2.2985$2.2985

+0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.69
$160.69$160.69

+0.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0635
$1.0635$1.0635

-1.99%