Meliuz Reports Stellar Financial Results, Achieves 908% BTC Yield

2025/08/14 19:30
Meliuz, the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company ( BTC) in Latin America, posted one of the best financial results in its history, achieving a year-over-year cash revenue of nearly $9 million as the company completed the first quarter of its public bitcoin pivot.

Meliuz Breaks Financial Records After Pivoting to Bitcoin, BTC Yield Swells

Bitcoin Treasury Companies (BTCs) are reaping the rewards of introducing BTC as a reserve portfolio asset in their business strategies. Meliuz, the Brazilian cashback company that became the largest BTC of Latam, has posted stellar financial results, showing that holding bitcoin does boost interest in these companies.

Gabriel Loures, CEO of Meliuz, highlighted that this move allowed them to register a net profit of $1.4 million during Q2 2025, reversing the course that saw them hemorrhaging money and losing over $11 million in 2024.

While analysts initially qualified Meliuz’s bitcoin shift as disconnected, the company pioneered fundraising operations for bitcoin purchases in Brazil, having issued shares and using these resources to fund its bitcoin acquisitions. The company now boasts a Bitcoin Yield of 908% between 2Q25 and 1Q25, meaning that it greatly increased the amount of BTC held by each of its shares.

Meliuz currently holds 595.7 BTC, sitting at the top of the BTCs in Latam and ranking as the 46th largest in the world, with an average acquisition price of $103K per BTC. The company’s unrealized revenue reaches nearly $5.5 million, which is not being included in the company’s books due to Brazilian accounting regulations.

Israel Salmen, Executive Chairman of Meliuz, celebrated the results and revealed that he had been working on new forms of maintaining the BTC purchase momentum. “There’s a lot of work involved in establishing various structures that could help us conduct new types of issuances in the future, be more agile, and have lower costs when raising investor capital,” he stated.

Salmen stressed that Meliuz applied to get listed on the OTCQX Market in the U.S. to achieve greater liquidity in its share market and enable interested investors to support its bitcoin-focused proposal. “The company is getting better and better, and we’ll generate cash to buy more bitcoin,” he concluded.

Read more: Brazil-Based Bitcoin Treasury Company Meliuz Prepares to Enter US Markets

Read more: Meliuz Seeks Funding to Buy Nearly $80M Worth of Bitcoin

