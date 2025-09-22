Messari Research Report: What’s missing for the prediction market to truly explode?

By Dylan Bane Compiled by: TechFlow The application of prediction markets has expanded beyond elections, demonstrating proof-of-market fit (PMF). Betting volumes are surging, investors are flocking in, and new approaches, from information perps to Telegram bots, are entering the market. So, what methods actually work and maximize the growth of trading volume? The 2024 election caused Polymarket’s trading volume to surge from $62 million in May to $2.1 billion in October, a 3,268% increase. Mainstream media outlets like CNN and Bloomberg cited Polymarket's odds in their live broadcasts, presenting them alongside traditional polling data. In fact, prediction markets ultimately beat opinion polls in predicting election outcomes. After the election, prediction market trading volume declined but remained stable at over $1 billion per month. Combined with Kalshi’s recent surge in trading volume, investors believe that the prediction market has validated demand and is primed for further growth. About 90% of the funds are concentrated in two platforms, Polymarket and Kalshi, with valuations approaching tens of digits (i.e. billions of US dollars). These industry leaders have already built liquidity and are now focused on expanding trading volumes and strengthening market defensibility as larger exchanges like Hyperliquid and Coinbase are eyeing this space. However, with over 100 prediction market projects and growing, there are a lot of opportunities. The question is, how should investors identify the best opportunities in this increasingly complex and noisy landscape? We believe that the best way to solve liquidity issues and increase trading volume is to attract retail speculators. Prediction markets can attract this segment by focusing on accessibility, fun, user experience, and high potential financial gains. Continuous flow of information perpetual contracts Because perpetual contracts fluctuate continuously, they overcome the slow settlement times that often deter speculators in binary outcome markets. Such perpetual contracts can also track interesting and well-understood topics for which there are currently no existing markets. Front-end platform Rather than building native liquidity, startups can source supply from existing industry leaders and provide users with a higher-quality trading experience. For example, Flipr offers a trading terminal, trading bots on the X platform, and up to 10x leverage using existing liquidity. Social Apps Gamified apps or social experiences can make forecasting more fun. Just as sports betting is an inherently social experience, prediction markets can foster a similarly interactive experience. In the early stages of prediction market adoption, the design space is very broad. Basket trading, managed indices, celebrity copy trading, parlays, and more are all worth exploring.By Dylan Bane Compiled by: TechFlow The application of prediction markets has expanded beyond elections, demonstrating proof-of-market fit (PMF). Betting volumes are surging, investors are flocking in, and new approaches, from information perps to Telegram bots, are entering the market. So, what methods actually work and maximize the growth of trading volume? The 2024 election caused Polymarket’s trading volume to surge from $62 million in May to $2.1 billion in October, a 3,268% increase. Mainstream media outlets like CNN and Bloomberg cited Polymarket's odds in their live broadcasts, presenting them alongside traditional polling data. In fact, prediction markets ultimately beat opinion polls in predicting election outcomes. After the election, prediction market trading volume declined but remained stable at over $1 billion per month. Combined with Kalshi’s recent surge in trading volume, investors believe that the prediction market has validated demand and is primed for further growth. About 90% of the funds are concentrated in two platforms, Polymarket and Kalshi, with valuations approaching tens of digits (i.e. billions of US dollars). These industry leaders have already built liquidity and are now focused on expanding trading volumes and strengthening market defensibility as larger exchanges like Hyperliquid and Coinbase are eyeing this space. However, with over 100 prediction market projects and growing, there are a lot of opportunities. The question is, how should investors identify the best opportunities in this increasingly complex and noisy landscape? We believe that the best way to solve liquidity issues and increase trading volume is to attract retail speculators. Prediction markets can attract this segment by focusing on accessibility, fun, user experience, and high potential financial gains. Continuous flow of information perpetual contracts Because perpetual contracts fluctuate continuously, they overcome the slow settlement times that often deter speculators in binary outcome markets. Such perpetual contracts can also track interesting and well-understood topics for which there are currently no existing markets. Front-end platform Rather than building native liquidity, startups can source supply from existing industry leaders and provide users with a higher-quality trading experience. For example, Flipr offers a trading terminal, trading bots on the X platform, and up to 10x leverage using existing liquidity. Social Apps Gamified apps or social experiences can make forecasting more fun. Just as sports betting is an inherently social experience, prediction markets can foster a similarly interactive experience. In the early stages of prediction market adoption, the design space is very broad. Basket trading, managed indices, celebrity copy trading, parlays, and more are all worth exploring.

Messari Research Report: What’s missing for the prediction market to truly explode?

By: PANews
2025/09/22 19:00
1
1$0.007327-24.05%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008537-6.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0864-2.09%
Flipr
FLIPR$0.00498-8.28%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01839-3.76%

By Dylan Bane

Compiled by: TechFlow

The application of prediction markets has expanded beyond elections, demonstrating proof-of-market fit (PMF).

Betting volumes are surging, investors are flocking in, and new approaches, from information perps to Telegram bots, are entering the market.

So, what methods actually work and maximize the growth of trading volume?

The 2024 election caused Polymarket’s trading volume to surge from $62 million in May to $2.1 billion in October, a 3,268% increase.

Mainstream media outlets like CNN and Bloomberg cited Polymarket's odds in their live broadcasts, presenting them alongside traditional polling data.

In fact, prediction markets ultimately beat opinion polls in predicting election outcomes.

After the election, prediction market trading volume declined but remained stable at over $1 billion per month.

Combined with Kalshi’s recent surge in trading volume, investors believe that the prediction market has validated demand and is primed for further growth.

About 90% of the funds are concentrated in two platforms, Polymarket and Kalshi, with valuations approaching tens of digits (i.e. billions of US dollars).

These industry leaders have already built liquidity and are now focused on expanding trading volumes and strengthening market defensibility as larger exchanges like Hyperliquid and Coinbase are eyeing this space.

However, with over 100 prediction market projects and growing, there are a lot of opportunities.

The question is, how should investors identify the best opportunities in this increasingly complex and noisy landscape?

We believe that the best way to solve liquidity issues and increase trading volume is to attract retail speculators.

Prediction markets can attract this segment by focusing on accessibility, fun, user experience, and high potential financial gains.

Continuous flow of information perpetual contracts

Because perpetual contracts fluctuate continuously, they overcome the slow settlement times that often deter speculators in binary outcome markets.

Such perpetual contracts can also track interesting and well-understood topics for which there are currently no existing markets.

Front-end platform

Rather than building native liquidity, startups can source supply from existing industry leaders and provide users with a higher-quality trading experience.

For example, Flipr offers a trading terminal, trading bots on the X platform, and up to 10x leverage using existing liquidity.

Social Apps

Gamified apps or social experiences can make forecasting more fun.

Just as sports betting is an inherently social experience, prediction markets can foster a similarly interactive experience.

In the early stages of prediction market adoption, the design space is very broad.

Basket trading, managed indices, celebrity copy trading, parlays, and more are all worth exploring.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

The post China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s exports of rare earths to the United States slipped in August despite the country’s overall magnet shipments continuing to recover after Beijing eased export curbs earlier this year. Customs figures released Saturday show that exports of rare earths to the US fell 5% from July to 590 tons. Total overseas shipments rose to about 6,146 tons, the highest monthly tally since January. The latest data arrived a day after Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, held a phone call on Friday to address trade tensions.  Rare-earth magnets, used in wind turbines, military systems, and electric vehicles, emerged as one of Beijing’s strongest points of pressure earlier in the year. Trump has recently pointed to parts of airplanes in response to China’s rare-earth limits. China supplies roughly 90% of the world’s rare-earth magnet output. The squeeze has sped up efforts in the US and elsewhere to build domestic supply chains. MP Materials Corp., the only US rare-earth miner, says it plans to begin commercial magnet production later in 2025. Beijing has been demonstrating its control over rare earths Almost six months ago, Beijing sent a clear signal about its control over critical inputs by suspending exports of high-strength rare earths used in several industries. That step injected fresh urgency into projects already underway to find alternative sources. In the US, four magnet plants are now either completing construction or starting production, while a particularly large facility opened in Eastern Europe.  China has used its control of magnet supplies in talks with Trump and the European Union. Since the initial halt, Beijing has permitted some shipments while keeping tighter oversight. China has also limited exports of magnets to Europe to push the EU to rethink tariffs on electric cars made in China. Concerns about China’s dominance began surfacing years ago within…
SIX
SIX$0.02092-4.34%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.683-8.54%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05156-7.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:48
Share
Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to The Block, the tokenization platform Midas has reached a cooperation with Interop Labs, the developer of the blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar, to jointly launch the XRP tokenized product mXRP. Currently, the product sets a basic yield of 6%-8%, paid in the form of XRP. Users can deposit XRP as collateral in a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of the underlying yield strategy to mint mXRP. These strategies may include market making and providing liquidity, and are managed by third-party asset management institutions known as "risk managers." Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer revealed that Hyperithm serves as the manager of mXRP. In addition to base returns, mXRP can be deployed in various DeFi protocols to generate additional returns. mXRP tokens are issued on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain of the XRP Ledger and run on infrastructure provided by Axelar. According to the Midas website, Midas-issued tokens, including mXRP, are not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, or sanctioned regions, where access is restricted.
XRP
XRP$2.8461-4.62%
FORM
FORM$1.2706-11.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001754-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 19:05
Share
Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

TLDR: Google and PayPal signed a multiyear partnership to integrate payments across Google platforms and boost digital commerce experiences. PayPal’s checkout, payouts, and Hyperwallet will be embedded into Google products, including Ads, Play, and Cloud services. The partnership uses Google’s AI to create agent-based shopping tools and secure, frictionless payment solutions for users worldwide. PayPal [...] The post Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions appeared first on Blockonomi.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04086-6.73%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12226-6.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285-15.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 16:15
Share

Trending News

More

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

FEDMINING has launched contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, providing a new, stable income channel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.