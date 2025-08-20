Meta to Downsize AI Division, Prompting Token Declines

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 08:54
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02187-11.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01383-0.21%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021919+0.01%
Sign
SIGN$0.06791+1.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1146-0.43%
Metarace
META$0.001102+16.49%

A new report claims that Meta is preparing to downsize its AI division, dismissing high-level executives and introducing third-party software in its product offerings.

This has caused a lot of chaos for the AI-related token sector, which saw price drops across nearly all its leading assets. This may not precipitate a true crash, but it’s certainly a concerning sign.

Will Meta Pull Back From AI?

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has invested in several Web3 initiatives over the years, but it’s going all in on AI. The firm has worked on AI construction for several years, investing over $14 billion in the technology.

According to a report from The New York Times, however, Meta might be pulling back its commitments. This has understandably made some industry commentators nervous.

Specifically, the report claims that Meta is restructuring and downsizing its AI division. This includes several high-level executives planning to leave the company, allowing third-party contractors to power its AI-centric products, and other such measures.

Token Market Tremors

So, how could this impact crypto’s AI sector? The two markets are thoroughly intertwined; AI tokens are a large market, and crypto miners are pivoting to data center construction.

Last week, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claimed that the AI market is currently in a bubble, prompting anxiety about the related token market.

If Meta starts pulling back from AI, it might cause this bubble to pop. In the last hour, all but two of the top 30 best-performing AI tokens have depreciated in value, highlighting the concern.

AI Tokens React to Meta DownsizingAI Tokens React to Meta Downsizing. Source: CoinGecko

Meta recently suffered a scandal involving its AI department, where Reuters obtained documents showing the company’s internal guidelines, showing a disturbing tolerance for generating romantic or sensual content for underage users.

In other words, this scandal may also have a prominent role in Meta’s corporate restructuring plans. It’s unclear what exactly is responsible for any of these changes, assuming that they’ll happen as the NYT described.

In any event, it’s difficult to extrapolate what the long-term impact of these changes will be. Still, AI cryptoassets are largely orbiting around big builders like Meta, and an unexpected downsizing could introduce a lot of chaos.

The post Meta to Downsize AI Division, Prompting Token Declines appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/meta-ai-division-downsize-crypto-impact/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

The role of Ripple’s XRP token is expanding the broader Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market with the extended support of multiple platforms. Flare’s constant effort to boost XRP DeFi (XRPFi) attracted $100 million from Vivo Power, an electric vehicle services company.
XRP
XRP$2.8921-3.39%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001789+3.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01383-0.50%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/19 17:00
Share
Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH

Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain, the whale address 0x9992 borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3,983 ETH at a price
AaveToken
AAVE$285.01+1.31%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Ethereum
ETH$4,154.3-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:55
Share
Bitcoin on-chain transaction volume hits 18-month low, Runes and Ordinals craze fades

Bitcoin on-chain transaction volume hits 18-month low, Runes and Ordinals craze fades

PANews reported on June 20 that according to The Block, Bitcoin on-chain transaction activity has fallen to its lowest level in a year and a half, with the 7-day moving
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1407-5.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:36
Share

Trending News

More

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH

Bitcoin on-chain transaction volume hits 18-month low, Runes and Ordinals craze fades

Shenzhen Longgang District Data Co., Ltd. and Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association reached a cooperation

Stellar Development Foundation invests in UK-based Archax to promote tokenization of RWA assets