MetaMask Announces mUSD Stablecoin Ahead of Expected Launch Later This Year

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 21:32
U
U$0.0145-24.08%
RealLink
REAL$0.05122-1.31%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001706-3.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02115--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03882-1.72%
MetaMask Announces mUSD Stablecoin Ahead of Expected Launch Later This Year

Key highlights:

  • MetaMask has officially announced its own stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), though it has not launched yet.
  • mUSD will be issued by Stripe-owned Bridge and backed 1:1 by U.S. cash and Treasuries, with minting supported by decentralized protocol M0.
  • The stablecoin is set to debut later this year on Ethereum and Linea, with real-world spending via the MetaMask Card expected by year-end.

MetaMask, the world’s leading self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Consensys, has officially unveiled MetaMask USD (mUSD), its native stablecoin. While the stablecoin is not yet live, the announcement confirms earlier speculation triggered by a briefly posted governance proposal that hinted at its development.

This marks the first time a self-custodial crypto wallet has introduced its own stablecoin, underscoring MetaMask’s broader push to streamline user experience and deepen its role in decentralized finance.

A stablecoin designed for native wallet integration

mUSD is set to be fully backed 1:1 by U.S. cash and short-duration Treasuries and will be issued by Bridge, a Stripe-owned stablecoin infrastructure platform. Minting will occur through M0, a decentralized protocol purpose-built for composability and transparency.

Unlike most stablecoins that are issued independently and later integrated into wallets, mUSD is designed to be native to MetaMask from the outset. “It’s not just a store of value, but a stablecoin designed to power every part of the MetaMask experience: ramping, swapping, bridging, and spending,” MetaMask stated.

The stablecoin will initially launch on Ethereum and Linea (Consensys’s EVM-equivalent Layer 2 network) and is expected to be deeply integrated across MetaMask’s DeFi ecosystem. According to the company, mUSD will serve as a default dollar-denominated unit within its platform.

Bridging compliance, composability, and utility

Bridge CEO Zach Abrams noted that the firm’s issuance technology dramatically reduces the time required to bring a new stablecoin to market, from over a year to just weeks. M0 co-founder Luca Prosperi added that mUSD’s design emphasizes programmability and liquidity across chains, positioning it to better meet the needs of developers and users alike.

The infrastructure behind mUSD is built to provide real-time transparency of reserves and to comply with evolving regulatory standards. Its release comes shortly after the U.S. GENIUS Act was passed, offering a clearer framework for issuers like MetaMask.

Launch timeline and future integrations

While MetaMask has not yet revealed an exact launch date or initial issuance size, the stablecoin is slated to go live later this year. At launch, users will be able to on-ramp, hold, transfer, swap, and bridge mUSD directly within the MetaMask wallet.

Additionally, MetaMask plans to enable real-world spending through its upcoming MetaMask Card, which will allow users to use mUSD at millions of Mastercard-accepting merchants. This feature is expected to roll out by the end of 2025. MetaMask product lead Gal Eldar said:

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/71812/metamask-announces-musd-stablecoin-ahead-of-expected-launch-later-this-year/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Worried a Bitcoin crash will bring everything down? You're not alone - but here's why that won't happen.
Threshold
T$0.01585-1.91%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001828-1.72%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/08/21 20:53
Share
FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

XRP price is down when writing and trending below $3.50. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S. The XRP Army often expects the coin to go “up only.” It has been on an uptrend, and since Donald Trump took office, has.. The post FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
U
U$0.0145-24.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.409-5.17%
XRP
XRP$2.8886-1.25%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 18:43
Share
MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

The post MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys. The token will be issued and custodied by Bridge, a subsidiary of payments giant Stripe, and will be fully backed by dollar-equivalent assets in compliance with the recently enacted GENIUS Act, which sets standards for U.S.-issued stablecoins. mUSD marks the first time a self-custodial wallet has created a native stablecoin. MetaMask plans to integrate the token across its services, including on- and off-ramps for crypto trading as well as payments. The company said mUSD will also be enabled as a funding option for its Mastercard-branded MetaMask debit card before year-end, giving users a direct way to spend the stablecoin at merchants that accept the card. MetaMask, which reports tens of millions of monthly active users, aims to position mUSD as a core liquidity layer for decentralised finance applications. Executives said tighter integration with the wallet should lower transaction costs and smooth user experience compared with rival stablecoins. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/metamask-to-launch-stripe-issued-musd-stablecoin-on-ethereum-linea-cca11178
U
U$0.0145-24.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997-0.05%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001706-3.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 21:25
Share

Trending News

More

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

Cardano Hourly Death Cross Confirmed, Hope Not Lost for Bulls

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029