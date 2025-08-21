MetaMask breaks ground with wallet-native stablecoin mUSD

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/21 22:41
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0261-3.36%

MetaMask is expanding its role in crypto finance with mUSD, a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Bridge. The rollout comes as U.S. regulations sharpen and stablecoin adoption reaches new highs.

Summary
  • MetaMask has launched mUSD, a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued with Bridge and M0.
  • The asset will debut on Ethereum and Linea, with plans to integrate into the MetaMask Card.
  • The move comes amid fresh U.S. regulatory clarity from the GENIUS Act, boosting stablecoin confidence.

On August 21, MetaMask, the self-custodial crypto wallet built by Consensys, announced the launch of MetaMask USD (mUSD), a native stablecoin developed in partnership with Bridge, a Stripe company, and infrastructure firm M0.

This move marks the first time a major non-custodial wallet has vertically integrated its own dollar-denominated asset, designed to be deeply embedded across its ecosystem from onboarding to spending.

According to the press release, mUSD will initially launch on Ethereum and Consensys’s own Linea network, where it is expected to serve as a foundational asset for its growing DeFi ecosystem and eventually power real-world spending through the MetaMask Card by the end of the year.

A strategic pivot amid a regulatory sea change

By owning a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin within its wallet, MetaMask can streamline processes that have long been fragmented, such as fiat on-ramps and cross-chain swaps, while ensuring that liquidity and economic activity remain within its own ecosystem, particularly on its Linea network.

The timing is no coincidence. mUSD launch capitalizes on newfound regulatory clarity provided by the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act. The legislation establishes the first federal framework for payment stablecoins, creating a clear path for compliant issuance and operation by aligning previously disparate state and federal regulations. This regulatory green light has unleashed a wave of institutional confidence, de-risking the stablecoin market for major players like MetaMask and its partners.

A trillion-dollar opportunity 

Market dynamics are pulling in the same direction, with MetaMask’s confidence echoed by traditional finance giants. In a recent report, Goldman Sachs analysts said the current $271 billion stablecoin market is poised for explosive growth, identifying a total addressable market in the trillions of dollars, primarily driven by global payments.

They note that regulatory legitimacy, precisely what the GENIUS Act provides, is the key catalyst that will unlock this value, moving stablecoins beyond crypto trading into mainstream consumer and business payments. MetaMask’s integration with the MetaMask Card, allowing mUSD to be spent at millions of Mastercard merchants, is a direct play for this very opportunity.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
U
U$0.0145-18.99%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02652-4.63%
Major
MAJOR$0.16238+2.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Share
Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

Bitcoin faces downside risk as spot demand weakens and leveraged positions remain exposed near $112K.
NEAR
NEAR$2.441-3.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 23:00
Share
MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

TLDR: MetaMask introduced $mUSD, its first native stablecoin, created with Bridge and M0 to support on-ramps, swaps, and bridging. $mUSD will debut on Ethereum and Linea, designed to integrate across MetaMask’s DeFi ecosystem and future payment products. The stablecoin will soon link to MetaMask’s Mastercard-powered card, allowing users to spend crypto at millions of merchants. [...] The post MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001712-2.45%
Chainlink
LINK$24.8-3.08%
SOON
SOON$0.2767-0.39%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

New Crypto Token Presale: Nexchain AI Nears $10M Raise as Analysts Call It the Top AI Blockchain Play