MetaMask to introduce in-wallet perpetuals trading with Hyperliquid

Key Takeaways
- MetaMask will enable perpetuals trading directly within its wallet interface via Hyperliquid integration.
- Users will be able to trade perpetual futures contracts without leaving MetaMask.
MetaMask, the widely used self-custodial crypto wallet, will introduce perpetuals trading directly within its interface through an integration with Hyperliquid, a decentralized derivatives platform built on its own Layer 1 blockchain.
The feature will allow MetaMask’s users to trade perpetual futures contracts without leaving their wallet interface, eliminating the need to navigate to separate trading platforms.
Hyperliquid specializes in high-performance perpetual futures trading with gas-free transactions and on-chain settlements, processing billions in daily trading volume across its native stablecoins and spot markets.
MetaMask serves over 30 million monthly active users, making wallet-based trading integrations a key pathway for bringing advanced DeFi tools to mainstream audiences.
