Metaplanet plots $837m Bitcoin acquisition amid treasury expansion

2025/08/27 23:22

Metaplanet is leveraging an international share offering to massively expand its Bitcoin treasury in a move that appears a direct strategic hedge against Japan’s mounting national debt and persistent currency weakness, signaling a corporate flight from traditional safe havens.

Summary
  • Metaplanet plans an $837 million Bitcoin purchase via international share issuance, pending shareholder approval on Sept. 1.
  • Nearly all proceeds from up to 555M new shares will fund BTC buys between September and October.
  • The Tokyo-listed firm already holds 18,991 BTC, making it Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder

In a press release dated August 27, Metaplanet announced that its board had approved the issuance of up to 555 million new shares in an international offering that could raise the equivalent of $837 million.

The Tokyo-listed firm said nearly all of the proceeds will be allocated to Bitcoin (BTC) purchases between September and October, marking the largest expansion of its BTC treasury since it repositioned itself last year as a “Bitcoin-first treasury company.”

Per the statement, the plan remains contingent on shareholder approval at an extraordinary meeting on September 1, where a proposal to increase the company’s authorized share count will be put to a vote.

Why Metaplanet is turning abroad for Bitcoin firepower

Metaplanet’s conviction in Bitcoin stems from a fundamental loss of faith in traditional financial structures. In the statement, the Company cites Japan’s “elevated levels of national debt, prolonged real negative interest rates, and an ongoing depreciation of the yen” as the primary catalysts for its strategic pivot.

The latest issuance will see up to 555 million new shares hit the market, a significant dilution that could increase total shares outstanding from 722 million to nearly 1.28 billion 110. The structure is split into a firm commitment of 180 million shares underwritten by financial institutions, with an additional greenshoe option of up to 375 million shares that can be exercised based on investor demand 1.

According to the statement, the final price per share will be determined through a book-building process between September 9 and 11, with settlement expected just days later, between September 16 and 18 110.

Notably, the entire offering is targeted exclusively at overseas markets, with sales in the U.S. restricted to Qualified Institutional Buyers under Rule 144A, underscoring the company’s ambition to court sophisticated international money 1.

Accumulation strategy

The ambitious Bitcoin treasury expansion is built upon an already substantial foundation. As of August 25, Metaplanet holds 18,991 BTC, a position worth approximately ¥314.6 billion ($2.12 billion) that crowns it as Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, according to BitcoinTreasuries.Net data.

The company has been on an aggressive accumulation spree, with recent purchases including 775 BTC for $93 million and 103 BTC for $11.7 million, demonstrating a consistent strategy of leveraging equity raises to amplify its BTC holdings rapidly 15.

If the full ¥123.8 billion ($837 million) from this offering is deployed as planned between September and October, the company’s treasury is poised for one of the most significant single corporate acquisitions in Bitcoin’s history.

Per the statement, major shareholders Simon Gerovich and MMXX Ventures Limited have agreed not to sell or dispose of any existing shares for a period of 60 days following the delivery date of the new shares, without prior written consent from the underwriters 1.

Additionally, the company itself has agreed not to issue or sell any additional shares during this lock-up period, effectively preventing further dilution and signaling a commitment to protecting the value of the newly issued equity.

