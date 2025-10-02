Metaplanet President Stands Firm on Bitcoin Strategy Despite Stock Decline

TLDR :

Metaplanet Q3 Bitcoin revenue hit ¥2.44B, marking a 115.7% increase from the prior quarter’s results.

The company now holds 30,823 BTC worth about $3.7B, making it the fourth largest corporate Bitcoin balance.

Operating profit surged 88% over forecast, even as Metaplanet stock continued to fall against the market trend.

President Simon Gerovich said the company remains debt-free with under 1% leverage and a path to preferred shares.

Metaplanet’s president has spoken out as the company’s stock continues to fall even while its fundamentals show strong growth.

In a detailed update, Simon Gerovich compared the moment to Amazon’s dot-com era struggles. He pointed out that revenue, profits, and Bitcoin holdings remain at record levels.

Despite this, the share price has failed to reflect the underlying progress. His remarks highlight the gap between market sentiment and company performance.

Metaplanet Bitcoin Revenue and Stock Price

Gerovich noted that in Q3, Bitcoin income revenue reached ¥2.44 billion, a 115.7 percent increase from the previous quarter.

Operating profit came in 88 percent higher than forecast, showing the company’s core business expansion. He emphasized that Metaplanet now holds 30,823 BTC, valued at around $3.7 billion, ranking it the fourth largest corporate Bitcoin balance globally.

Even with these results, the company’s stock has moved in the opposite direction. Gerovich admitted this disconnect has been difficult for the team, investors, and himself.

He explained that fundamentals and share price often diverge, and markets sometimes take months to adjust. Drawing a parallel, he referenced how Bitcoin itself has faced repeated 70 to 80 percent drawdowns while adoption continued to rise.

His statement suggests that Metaplanet remains focused on execution rather than short-term stock performance. The comparison with Amazon during the early 2000s reinforced his view that markets eventually reward fundamentals.

Company Fundamentals and Long-Term Bitcoin Focus

Gerovich highlighted that Metaplanet operates with a balance sheet that is virtually debt-free, carrying less than one percent leverage. He confirmed the company’s clear path toward issuing preferred shares, a move aimed at strengthening capital structure.

The emphasis, he said, remains on building revenue streams, accumulating Bitcoin, and reinforcing long-term resilience.

The president said the strategy is clear: execute without distraction and remain focused on Bitcoin as the company’s future. His remarks were framed as reassurance to shareholders concerned about the stock price downturn.

He said that while short-term pain exists, the mandate is to secure lasting growth anchored in digital assets.

Market observers noted that his tone resembled Jeff Bezos’s approach during Amazon’s early years. At that time, Amazon stock had fallen heavily even as the company strengthened its market position.

Gerovich said that lesson resonates today for Metaplanet as it continues to scale with Bitcoin at the core.

The company’s positioning shows that while the share price lags, its operations are producing stronger results each quarter. The focus, Gerovich insisted, is on the fundamentals that define long-term value, not day-to-day market swings.

