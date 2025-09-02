Metaplanet President: The company plans to purchase a total of 210,000 Bitcoins by 2027

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Bitcoin Magazine, Simon Gerovich, president of Metaplanet, a publicly listed Japanese company, highlighted the company's achievements in its 16 months of operation as a Bitcoin reserve company at a special shareholders' meeting on September 1st. He also outlined the company's plan to acquire a cumulative 210,000 Bitcoins by 2027, representing 1% of the total supply. To achieve this goal, the company plans to launch two new financial products: Metaplanet Prefs. These perpetual preferred shares, similar to the one issued by Strategy in March 2025, are designed to facilitate the company's Bitcoin acquisition.

Earlier yesterday, it was reported that Metaplanet shareholders approved three resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders: increasing the total number of authorized shares, allowing the convening of virtual general meetings of shareholders, and establishing new terms for perpetual preferred shares.

