Metaplanet's Q2 financial report shows significant growth in both assets and net profit

PANews reported on August 13th that Metaplanet reported operating revenue of 1.239 billion yen in the second quarter of 2025 , a 41% increase from the previous quarter; operating profit of 816 million yen, a 38% increase from the previous quarter; ordinary profit of 17.418 billion yen; and net profit of 11.106 billion yen. Total assets at the end of the period reached 238.214 billion yen, a 333% increase from the previous quarter; and net assets reached 201.001 billion yen, a 299% increase from the previous quarter.

