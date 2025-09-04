Methods for Calibrating Agent-Based Market Simulators

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/04 22:00

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2. Relevant Work

3. Methods

3.1 Models

3.2 Summarising Features

3.3 Calibration of Market Model Parameters

4. Experiments

4.1 Zero Intelligence Trader

4.2 Extended Chiarella

4.3 Historical Data

5. Discussion & Future Work

6. Significance, Acknowledgments, and References

3 METHODS

In this work, we show how simulation-based inference can be used to calibrate an ABM market simulator. We demonstrate our approach using two ABMs, a simple model containing a set of zero-intelligence traders, which we refer to as the ZI model, and an extension to the Chiarella model [30], which we refer to as the extended Chiarella model. These models are described in subsection 3.1. Most calibration methods for market simulators use a collection of summary features known in economics and finance as stylised facts [36, 41, 42]. The stylised facts represent commonly observed features generated by market exchanges. In this work, we use stylised facts as an evaluation measure for our calibration framework and instead use the time-series data directly to train our calibration networks. We describe these summarising features as well as the stylised facts used in subsection 3.2. Having outlined both models and summary statistics, we next describe our method for calibration in subsection 3.3. We use neural posterior estimation (NPE) to estimate the posterior probability distribution of parameter sets, conditioned on an observation. To do so, we use two different types of normalising flows, neural spline flows (NSF) and masked auto-regressive flows (MAFs) to approximate the posterior without requiring the likelihood to be calculated. In order to reduce the dimensions of the summary data, we use an embedding network to transform the data into a low-dimensional feature space. Here, we use a simple multi-layer perceptron (MLP) model as our embedding network. However, as we discuss in section 5, other more complex neural network architectures could also act as an effective embedding networks. This is especially true for architectures that match the inductive biases inherent to market dynamics such as a recurrent or graph neural network.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Namid R. Stillman, Simudyne Limited, United Kingdom ([email protected]);

(2) Rory Baggott, Simudyne Limited, United Kingdom ([email protected]);

(3) Justin Lyon, Simudyne Limited, United Kingdom ([email protected]);

(4) Jianfei Zhang, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, Hong Kong ([email protected]);

(5) Dingqiu Zhu, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, Hong Kong ([email protected]);

(6) Tao Chen, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, Hong Kong ([email protected]);

(7) Perukrishnen Vytelingum, Simudyne Limited, United Kingdom ([email protected]).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt , London's new bank Revolut is actively exploring the issuance of its own stablecoin. People familiar with the matter revealed that
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01782-5,41%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0913-42,97%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06262-9,10%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 07:52
Share
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0,001576-2,11%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000072-25,00%
AaveToken
AAVE$309,38-5,04%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

Units.Network, a Layer-1 blockchain built on the Waves Protocol and founded by Sasha Ivanov, has secured $10 million in funding from Nimbus Capital, the digital asset arm of In On Capital, which manages over $1.3 billion in assets. 🚨 https://t.co/xbza47TsHk Raises $10M to Accelerate Ecosystem Growth! https://t.co/xbza47TsHk secures funding from Nimbus Capital, a global investor focused on cross-border blockchain deals with >USD $1.3 billion in AUM 🌍👉 https://t.co/q629egSQXJ The funding will activate👇… pic.twitter.com/PchjGTnlkS — Units.Network (@UnitsNetwork) June 19, 2025 In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said that part of Units.Network’s mission is to merge blockchain with artificial intelligence, as institutional capital increasingly flows into on-chain infrastructure with real-world utility. The investment will be used to scale validator capacity, deepen cross-chain liquidity rails, and fast-track the launch of two key AI primitives: an AI Launchpad and an AI Liquidity Manager. Both tools will empower developers and traders with on-chain access to intelligence-driven market products. Building the Future of On-Chain AI With the convergence of AI and blockchain moving from theory to production, Units.Network is positioning itself at the centre of this emerging frontier. Analysts project the blockchain-AI market to grow from $0.7 billion in 2025 to $1.9 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of around 28%. The launch of Units.Network’s AI Launchpad is intended to lower the barrier of entry for innovators, while the AI Liquidity Manager is designed to create fairer and more efficient markets. “This investment allows us to place practical artificial intelligence at the centre of our ecosystem,” said Sasha Ivanov. “The Launchpad lowers barriers for innovators, and the liquidity manager will create fairer and more efficient markets for builders and traders.” Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital, added: “We’ve been tracking the AI-blockchain convergence closely, and Units.Network stood out for delivering real on-chain utility.” Market Momentum and Community Expansion Beyond institutional backing, Units.Network is also accelerating community growth. The project recently launched a DAO-led performance grant program, offering incentives to developers whose applications attract over $1 million in total value locked (TVL). These grants are expected to support a healthy pipeline of ecosystem projects ahead of the Launchpad’s public debut later this year. Retail interest in AI-linked crypto tokens has surged, with combined valuations rising from $2.7 billion to more than $26 billion in the past year, outpacing Bitcoin’s performance. As investor enthusiasm grows and enterprise blockchain adoption accelerates, Units.Network’s blend of AI-native tooling and Layer-1 scalability positions it as a key player in the next wave of crypto innovation.
Threshold
T$0,01566-3,80%
Waves
WAVES$1,1087-2,96%
RealLink
REAL$0,05924-3,07%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/20 01:18
Share

Trending News

More

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund