MiCA under pressure as national regulators challenge passporting

By: Coinstats
2025/09/19 21:30
The EU’s landmark crypto law was meant to unify the market with a single license. Less than a year in, diverging national approaches are raising fears of regulatory arbitrage and uncertainty.

As the European Union rolls out its landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, the law’s key promise of a unified market is already under pressure.

In the latest episode of Byte-Sized Insight, Cointelegraph explored whether MiCA can live up to its promise. 

The regulation was designed to simplify operations for crypto firms by introducing a single licensing system across all 27 member states. Once licensed in one country, companies would be able to “passport” their services across the bloc without navigating a patchwork of local rules.

