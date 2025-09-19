Michigan progresses Bitcoin Reserve bill to invest 10% state funds in Bitcoin

Key Takeaways

Michigan’s legislature is considering a bill to allow up to 10% of its public funds to be invested in Bitcoin.

This move would make Michigan one of the most ambitious U.S. states regarding state-level Bitcoin adoption.

Michigan advanced legislation today that would authorize the state to invest up to 10% of its public funds in Bitcoin, joining a growing wave of states exploring crypto asset reserves.

The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill represents one of the most ambitious state-level Bitcoin adoption proposals to date.

Over 20 U.S. states introduced or considered similar Bitcoin reserve legislation in 2024 and early 2025, reflecting increased institutional interest as Bitcoin prices reached new highs. Michigan’s pension fund already maintains small Bitcoin exposure through exchange-traded funds.

The proposal aligns with broader federal cryptocurrency policy shifts under the Trump administration, which has expressed support for a national Bitcoin reserve. Such federal backing has encouraged state-level initiatives as governments seek portfolio diversification beyond traditional assets.

Bitcoin proponents argue that state reserves could provide hedge protection against inflation and currency devaluation, similar to how sovereign wealth funds like Norway’s oil fund diversified into alternative investments. Critics cite Bitcoin’s price volatility as a risk for public funds.

The legislation still requires additional legislative approval before Michigan could begin Bitcoin purchases for its state treasury operations.