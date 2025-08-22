Midas, Turkey's "Robinhood," completes $80 million funding round at nearly $1 billion valuation

PANews reported on August 22nd that Bloomberg reported that Midas, the zero-commission trading platform owned by Istanbul-based brokerage Midas Menkul Degerler AS, has been valued at nearly $1 billion following its latest funding round. Midas, considered Turkey's answer to Robinhood, announced this week that it has secured $80 million in funding led by QED Investors, with participation from new investors including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and existing backers such as Spark Capital. This brings Midas' total funding to $140 million, making it a landmark project in Türkiye's fintech sector.
