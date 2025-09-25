In a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano, Galaxy Digital Inc. CEO Mike Novogratz stated that the future of the cryptocurrency industry could be impacted by President Trump’s political decisions.  With President Trump being openly critical of current Fed Chair Jerome Powell and speculations persisting about whether or not the President will replace him before his […]In a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano, Galaxy Digital Inc. CEO Mike Novogratz stated that the future of the cryptocurrency industry could be impacted by President Trump’s political decisions.  With President Trump being openly critical of current Fed Chair Jerome Powell and speculations persisting about whether or not the President will replace him before his […]

Mike Novogratz says Trump’s choice of the next Fed Chair could trigger a “megacycle” for crypto

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 03:10
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.714+0.88%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12116-2.54%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001626-2.40%

In a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano, Galaxy Digital Inc. CEO Mike Novogratz stated that the future of the cryptocurrency industry could be impacted by President Trump’s political decisions. 

With President Trump being openly critical of current Fed Chair Jerome Powell and speculations persisting about whether or not the President will replace him before his term is up, Mike Novogratz weighed in on the conversation during a sitdown with Anthony Pompliano. 

Novogratz sees political pressure influencing crypto’s future

Galaxy Digital Inc. CEO Mike Novogratz believes that the future of cryptocurrency markets could be directly shaped by U.S. politics, particularly President Donald Trump’s choice for the next Federal Reserve Chair. 

He shared this in an interview aired Tuesday, where Novogratz argued that the independence of the central bank is under unprecedented strain and that its leadership could determine whether the next phase in crypto becomes a historic “megacycle.”

“Depending on who Trump picks as the next Fed governor, it could kick off a whole freaking mega cycle,” he said. Novogratz noted that the central bank faces “political pressure” to cut interest rates even as the stock market and gold hover at record highs. 

Novogratz suggested that a Chair who aligns with Trump’s administration could prioritize growth and liquidity over inflation control, which would ignite a new wave of risk-taking across financial markets.

In the interview, Novogratz stated that the crypto industry has delivered substantial wealth in the past year, despite the industry’s shifts between bear and bull markets. He stated that markets “run out of steam” when monetary policy pivots, adding that in downturns, digital assets often trade back to parity or even at discounts. 

What are the odds of a crypto mega cycle? 

President Trump has repeatedly criticized current Fed Chair Jerome Powell for keeping interest rates “too high.” Powell’s term ends in May 2026, but speculation about an earlier replacement has fueled debate about the Fed’s independence. 

President Trump has narrowed potential candidates to Kevin Hassett, the former National Economic Council director, Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor, and Christopher Waller, who is currently serving on the Fed board.

The newly appointed Fed governor, Stephen Miran, has already called for steep rate cuts, warning that the current policy risks weakening the central bank’s employment mandate. Within the Federal Open Market Committee, other members argue that structural nonmonetary factors are driving down the neutral rate of interest.

Novogratz told interviewer Anthony Pompliano that the “political situation” makes it harder than ever to predict the top of the Bitcoin cycle. He also stated that artificial intelligence is an underestimated disruptor of the market, calling it the “great job destroyer.”

“There’s a lot more uncertainty in macro than I’ve ever seen, which makes calling the top of the cycle much more difficult,” he said.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

IOTA Miner: The Perfect Combination of Laziness and Profit [New York, September 2025] Amid the recent sharp decline in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices have collectively plummeted, and investor sentiment has been subdued. However, on-chain data shows that some crypto whales are rapidly shifting strategies, turning to IOTA Miner […]
Bitcoin
BTC$113,382.5+1.07%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1701-0.75%
XRP
XRP$2.9482+3.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 04:00
Share
EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

The post EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The forex market is famous for offering easy and rapid execution of trades. It is the most liquid financial market as traders trade trillions of dollars every day. This market provides a huge potential for profit, but it also demands risk tolerance, extensive knowledge, and discipline.  People who wish to make a profit while trading global currencies must learn and hone forex trading skills. EarnForex has helped many retail traders avoid losing money.  Since millions of people are interested in trading cryptocurrencies, EarnForex is helping them discover the best crypto prop firms and crypto forex brokers. If you also wish to trade crypto pairs, check the best crypto prop firms and crypto forex brokers EarnForex recommends.  Featuring the Best Crypto Prop Firms for Aspiring Traders The best crypto prop firms offer platforms and capital to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptos. Traders find these companies beneficial because they do not need to worry about the capital. Traders get the platform and fund for trading, but these services are not free. Crypto prop firms support traders for a profit split.  Crypto prop firms provide traders with a “demo” account. Every trader goes through an evaluation phase to prove their trading skills. Once the challenge is successfully completed, the trader can access the company’s capital.  The best crypto prop firms also offer cutting-edge trading tools and other resources while sharing the profits traders make.  Many traders believe crypto prop firms are better than forex prop firms. The market remains open 24/7, so traders get better trading time flexibility from prop firms. Most forex prop firms have strict rules against trading during high-impact news events. Conversely, the best crypto prop firms look more forgiving.  If you are seeking capital to trade crypto pairs, join the top crypto prop firm to start trading. Remember,…
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01465--%
GET
GET$0.005446-6.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08475-0.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:10
Share
Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

The post Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee, America’s Health Insurance Plans said Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. In this photo is a free flu and Covid-19 vaccine shots available sign, CVS, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee. The announcement by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), which includes CVS Health’s Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Centene and an array of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans as members, comes ahead of the first meeting of the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which now has new members chosen by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine critic. “Health plans are committed to maintaining and ensuring affordable access to vaccines,” AHIP said in a statement Wednesday. “Health plan coverage decisions for immunizations are grounded in each plan’s ongoing, rigorous review of scientific and clinical evidence, and continual evaluation of multiple sources of data.” The move by AHIP is good news for millions of Americans at a time of year when they flock to drugstores, pharmacies, physician’s offices and outpatient clinics to get their seasonal flu and Covid shots. Kennedy’s changes to U.S. vaccine policy have created confusion across the country over whether certain vaccines long covered by insurance would continue to be. AHIP has now provided some clarity for millions of Americans. “Health plans will continue to cover all ACIP-recommended immunizations that were recommended as of September 1, 2025, including updated formulations of the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, with no cost-sharing…
SynFutures
F$0.013781-0.27%
Union
U$0.010267+2.56%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0307+1.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Next Big Crypto Picks: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 With Breakout Potential

Stablecoins need consumer protections to unseat incumbents: Crypto exec