Mint Miner has integrated with Coinbase, allowing U.S. users to fund cloud mining contracts directly from their Coinbase wallets.
Mint Miner Cloud Mining, the world’s leading green and compliant cloud mining platform, has announced support for deposits from US Coinbase wallets and accounts. This means that tens of millions of Coinbase users can now access Mint Miner’s smart cloud mining contracts with one click.
As the largest and most compliant digital asset trading platform in the United States, Coinbase provides secure and convenient asset custody and trading services to global investors. The integration of Mint Miner has opened up a bridge between the exchange’s capital flow and the passive income generated by cloud mining:
Mint Miner leverages an AI-powered mining engine and over 100 green energy data centers worldwide to transform cloud mining from a traditional hardware competition into a financial-grade passive income tool for the general public.
Mint Miner’s CEO stated at the press conference: “Coinbase’s integration is not only a technical connection, but also a shared understanding of concepts. Our goal is to enable every user, whether institutional investors or ordinary savers, to transform digital assets into green and compliant daily income.”
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, UK, Mint Miner is the world’s leading AI-powered, green cloud mining platform. Covering over 180 countries worldwide, the platform supports a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, and SOL. It offers smart mining services with USD-pegged contracts, daily automatic settlement, and principal return at maturity. With its mobile-first experience, zero hardware requirements, and green energy, Mint Miner has become a trusted tool for millions of investors worldwide.
