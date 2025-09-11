Mint Miner cloud mining ushers in a new era of smart mining

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/11 01:50
Union
U$0.00926+0.32%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09012+2.11%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005008+0.46%
FUND
FUND$0.018--%
ERA
ERA$0.7415+0.84%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Mint Miner has integrated with Coinbase, allowing U.S. users to fund cloud mining contracts directly from their Coinbase wallets.

Table of Contents

  • Seamless integration of Mint Miner cloud mining and Coinbase
  • Opening a new era of smart mining
  • How to deposit funds from Coinbase into Mint Miner?
  • Industry voice
  • About Mint Miner 
Summary
  • Users can deposit BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC from Coinbase to purchase Mint Miner contracts.
  • Daily mining income is settled in USD, with the principal returned after contract expiry.
  • The platform uses AI-powered scheduling and green energy to offer secure, compliant, and accessible cloud mining.

Mint Miner Cloud Mining, the world’s leading green and compliant cloud mining platform, has announced support for deposits from US Coinbase wallets and accounts. This means that tens of millions of Coinbase users can now access Mint Miner’s smart cloud mining contracts with one click.

Seamless integration of Mint Miner cloud mining and Coinbase

As the largest and most compliant digital asset trading platform in the United States, Coinbase provides secure and convenient asset custody and trading services to global investors. The integration of Mint Miner has opened up a bridge between the exchange’s capital flow and the passive income generated by cloud mining:

  • Deposit and mine: Users can directly use BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC and other funds in their Coinbase accounts to purchase computing power contracts.
  • Daily automatic settlement: Contract income is paid out in USD, providing a hedge against market fluctuations.
  • Principal return mechanism: The principal will be automatically returned after the contract expires, which is flexible and safe.

Opening a new era of smart mining

Mint Miner leverages an AI-powered mining engine and over 100 green energy data centers worldwide to transform cloud mining from a traditional hardware competition into a financial-grade passive income tool for the general public.

  • AI-powered computing power scheduling: Intelligently allocates multi-currency mining efficiency to maximize returns.
  • Green energy drive: Leverages wind, solar, and hydropower to reduce costs while ensuring ESG compliance.
  • Mobile-first experience: Users can mine anytime, anywhere via the iOS/Android app or the Coinbase wallet portal.
  • Security: Multi-signature cold wallets, McAfee, and Cloudflare protection ensure asset security.

How to deposit funds from Coinbase into Mint Miner?

  1. Register an account: Visit the official Mint Miner website to register and receive a $15 bonus for new users.
  2. Deposit from Coinbase: Use the Coinbase wallet to deposit BTC, ETH, and other cryptocurrencies.
  3. Choose a mining contract: The Mint Miner platform offers a variety of contracts to suit users of all investment levels. Each contract guarantees a fixed return and daily returns, ensuring a transparent and profitable mining experience. Interested investors can view contract options on the website.
  4. Enjoy the benefits: Benefits are automatically credited to accounts daily, and users can withdraw or reinvest freely.

Industry voice

Mint Miner’s CEO stated at the press conference: “Coinbase’s integration is not only a technical connection, but also a shared understanding of concepts. Our goal is to enable every user, whether institutional investors or ordinary savers, to transform digital assets into green and compliant daily income.”

About Mint Miner 

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, UK, Mint Miner is the world’s leading AI-powered, green cloud mining platform. Covering over 180 countries worldwide, the platform supports a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, and SOL. It offers smart mining services with USD-pegged contracts, daily automatic settlement, and principal return at maturity. With its mobile-first experience, zero hardware requirements, and green energy, Mint Miner has become a trusted tool for millions of investors worldwide.

For more information, visit the official website or contact the team at [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio’s House passed a bill to legally insulate various crypto activities, such as mining and staking, and exempt some transactions from capital gains tax.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02758+1.02%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013297-3.04%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011599-3.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:10
Share
IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"

IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"

PANews reported on June 22 that according to foreign media reports cited by Jinshi, after the nuclear facilities were raided by the US military this morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0864+6.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 13:22
Share
Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts

Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts

Bitcoin (BTC) held steady in the early Asian session on Friday, trading above $104,000 amid a general market consolidation.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,670.59+1.97%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"

Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market