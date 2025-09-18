Monad Foundation launches ecological incentive program

PANews reported on September 18th that the Monad Foundation announced the launch of the Monad Momentum Incentive Matching Program, designed to accelerate the growth of high-quality applications within the Monad ecosystem. The program utilizes an incentive-matching model, requiring applicant teams to initially raise their own resources, which will be supplemented by Monad Momentum . The program will be implemented in phases, with the first round of applications open from September 18th to 28th . Selected teams must have a working product on the Monad testnet, plan to launch on the mainnet, and complete a security audit. Teams must also demonstrate efficient user acquisition and sustainable operations.