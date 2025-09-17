MoneyGram puts stablecoins at the core of its next-generation app

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to CoinDesk , MoneyGram announced the launch of a new-generation app in Colombia, powered by the USDC stablecoin. Users can receive and hold USD stablecoins through the app. The app is powered by Circle 's USDC , the Stellar blockchain, and Crossmint wallet technology. MoneyGram plans to expand to more markets and currently has over 6,000 locations in Colombia. Officials stated that the stablecoin provides users with a stable currency and real-time settlement capabilities.

