Moonpay, Trust Wallet sign multi-year on/off-ramp deal

MoonPay has signed a multi-year strategic partnership with Trust Wallet, the self-custody crypto wallet with over 200 million users, to power its on- and off-ramp services.



Summary MoonPay becomes default on/off-ramp provider for Trust Wallet in a two-year deal starting with the U.S.

Integration builds on partnership first launched in 2020.

Follows MoonPay’s Mastercard deal, BitLicense approval, and new wallet integrations.

According to an Aug. 14 official announcement, the deal will make MoonPay the default provider for Trust Wallet’s “Buy Crypto” function for the next two years, starting with U.S. customers.

The collaboration deepens a relationship that began in 2020, when Trust Wallet first integrated MoonPay’s on-ramp service. Off-ramp capabilities were added in early 2023.

Focus on seamless transactions

According to both companies, the new agreement aims to remove friction for users and expand access to crypto globally. MoonPay’s infrastructure supports over 190 countries, offering multiple local payment methods and fiat currencies. The integration will deliver in-app checkout for buying and selling crypto, streamlining the process for millions of Trust Wallet users.

“This is more than just an integration, it’s a strategic alignment between two major forces in the crypto industry,” said MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright. Trust Wallet CEO Eowyn Chen added that MoonPay’s infrastructure is “bringing smoother transactions and more payment options” for their user base.

Part of MoonPay’s broader expansion

The Trust Wallet deal follows a series of recent milestones for MoonPay. The company partnered with Mastercard earlier this year to roll out stablecoin-powered payment cards, secured a New York BitLicense to operate in all 50 U.S. states, and was named to CNBC’s 2025 Disruptor 50 list as the only crypto-native firm.

MoonPay also expanded wallet integrations, including support for TRON’s TRX and Tether (USDT), and struck an exclusive agreement to power all ramps for the upcoming Rumble Wallet. Payment options have grown as well, with new support for Revolut Pay, Apple Pay balance top-ups, and instant PayPal funding.

The Trust Wallet integration is already live for U.S. customers and is expected to expand to additional markets over the partnership’s duration.