More Than a Wallet: All-in-One Crypto & Fiat App Could Replace Your Bank Account

Every day, more and more people are leaving the 9-to-5 to pursue a life of world travel, reduced working hours, solopreneurship, and creative freedom. Remote work is increasing, particularly in the digital sector, despite overall job postings being down.

Yet the legacy financial system cannot handle this clear trend, with huge fees (6.2% for international transfers!), multiple apps, multiple IBANs, and hard-to-understand exchange rates. Using the traditional system is costing remote workers a fortune in both time and money.

DigiTap ($TAP) offers the solution. An all-in-one, low-fee, multi-IBAN app that easily bridges crypto and fiat. In the modern global economy of remote work, the right financial technology is a necessity, not an option. It’s KYC compliant, well-designed, and, most importantly, is available to use right now.

It’s a fully working product, not a theoretical one, available from the Google or Apple stores. And with the presale currently open it might be the best crypto to invest in today.

One of the biggest criticisms against the legacy banking sector is the fees, which seem to change day by day. These can include:

Commission fees – A charge taken by a platform or broker each time you trade, buy, or sell assets. Usually, a small percentage of the transaction value (1 – 3%).

Service fees – Recurring or one-time costs platforms add for providing access to accounts, tools, or features.

Small transaction fees – Minor charges applied when moving smaller amounts of money or crypto. While small, frequent micro-payments can add up over time.

Conversion fees – The cost of swapping one currency into another, such as dollars to euros or ETH to BTC. Rates may vary depending on liquidity and platform.

Foreign transaction fees – Extra charges for purchases made in another country or currency. Often added when processing international payments or ATM withdrawals.

These fees are not sustainable for frequent travellers. They are additionally burdensome when you transfer from crypto to fiat or to a different fiat. So you would be paying a fee to buy crypto on an exchange, a fee to transfer it back to fiat, and then a fee to make a purchase in a different currency. Remote workers who get paid in crypto are at an additional disadvantage.

With DigiTap, you can get paid directly from your employer in EUR, USD, or GBP, and easily pay for a meal or coffee at the best exchange rate using a Smart Exchange Engine. There are no problems trading crypto to fiat, and no geographical restrictions. It’s a safe, low-fee, multi-crypto, multi-bank, multi-fiat provider to streamline payments.

There’s no longer any need to track fees using messy spreadsheets and apps, or to continually attempt to understand banking fees cloaked in technical jargon. And it does more than replace the traditional bank account; it builds on it. Compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, you can still send money to your traditional bank account through DigiTap.



DigiTap is a omni-channel digital-first value app that allows money to move easily in the modern age. An indispensable product for anyone especially those who live nomadically.

Financial Sovereignty in a World of Surveillance

In parallel with saving costs and having a superapp across all currencies, crypto, and fiat, come the issues of privacy, safety, and security. In an era of constant monitoring, DigiTap offers a compliant and regulated approach to securing assets while maintaining privacy. More than a standard crypto wallet, it is built from the ground up for protection and discretion.

It’s far more difficult to maintain security and privacy when managing multiple apps and platforms—there will be more leaks, more passwords, more private keys. In short, more security vulnerabilities. With so many hacks and scams occurring in the world, reducing the number of access points through a single app makes sense. It’s also possibly the only app providing offshore regulated bank accounts for enhanced asset protection.

Stealth mode is always on with Digitap, with money, data, and identity fully secured. The user retains full control, of course. In-app controls include 2FA, facial recognition, fingerprint recognition, E2EE encryption, and multi-signature wallets. Users can create, delete, and manage Visa-powered virtual cards right from the app.

DigiTap Presale Now Live: The Best Crypto to Invest In Today.

Remote workers and small business owners can easily participate in the DigiTap presale today, quickly cutting costs and streamlining multiple fintech apps in one. It’s the ideal superapp for digital nomads and potentially the best cryptocurrency investment for Q4 as utility-focused cryptos once more dominate markes.



TAP is available for just $0.0125 today and with prices increasing with each stage, early buyers will be the biggest winners. Users can participate with all major wallets, and owning TAP is a great way to earn while you spend, with its novel staking mechanism, rewards, and VIP programs. The deflationary mechanism and direct link between DigiTap platform activity and token burns give it some of the highest upside among altcoins over the coming months. Investors want utility and DigiTap delivers—trial the app and see for yourself today!

