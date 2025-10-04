ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
With countless new projects launching every month, identifying platforms that truly deliver value is more important than ever. While many […] The post Most Popular Crypto of 2025: BlockDAG, Polkadot, Avalanche, and ICP Are Redefining the Market appeared first on Coindoo.With countless new projects launching every month, identifying platforms that truly deliver value is more important than ever. While many […] The post Most Popular Crypto of 2025: BlockDAG, Polkadot, Avalanche, and ICP Are Redefining the Market appeared first on Coindoo.

Most Popular Crypto of 2025: BlockDAG, Polkadot, Avalanche, and ICP Are Redefining the Market

By: Coindoo
2025/10/04 09:00
Internet Computer
ICP$6.772+35.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005477-12.71%
Everscale
EVER$0.01057+3.62%

With countless new projects launching every month, identifying platforms that truly deliver value is more important than ever. While many fade quickly, a few names have emerged as serious contenders with strong technology, active ecosystems, and measurable progress. These are not just passing trends; they’re shaping the future of blockchain through real functionality and scalability.

This overview of the most popular crypto projects highlights four names dominating the 2025 conversation: BlockDAG, Polkadot, Avalanche, and Internet Computer. Each is making a distinct impact, from breakthrough performance and cross-chain interoperability to governance evolution and on-chain AI. Their latest upgrades prove that they are not only capturing attention but also driving adoption at scale.

1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Turns Vision Into Reality

BlockDAG has quickly become one of the most popular crypto projects of 2025 thanks to the remarkable success of its Awakening Testnet, which has transitioned the project from presale buzz to a functioning, high-performance network. Transaction speeds have doubled from 800 TPS to an impressive 1,400 TPS, placing BlockDAG (BDAG) among the most scalable chains in development.

Its move to an account-based model with full EVM compatibility enables the seamless deployment of smart contracts and dApps. At the same time, EIP-4337 account abstraction simplifies the user experience through gas sponsorship and social recovery.

Developers benefit from the BlockDAG IDE, offering debugging, syntax highlighting, and deployment features. The addition of runtime upgradability eliminates the need for disruptive hard forks, allowing for continuous upgrades.

Tools like the NFT Explorer, real-time analytics dashboard, and WalletConnect integration make the network builder-friendly and accessible. Security enhancements, including built-in reentrancy protection and ongoing audits, further strengthen the system.

Live dApps, such as Reflection and Lottery, already run on the testnet, showcasing BlockDAG’s readiness for real-world use. Supported by powerful fundamentals, BlockDAG has raised nearly $420 million, sold 30 batches, distributed over 26.5 billion coins, and boasts 312,000 holders, millions of mobile miners, and 20,000 hardware miners shipped. This proves it’s built for scale.

At a current presale price of $0.0015 and a projected 3,700% ROI when it lists at $0.05, it’s no surprise that BlockDAG is widely regarded as one of the most popular cryptos to watch in 2025.

2. Polkadot: 2.0 Upgrade and Supply Cap Bring Renewed Focus

Polkadot continues to hold its place among the most popular crypto projects as it reinvents its framework with bold governance and technical upgrades. The recently approved 2.1 billion supply cap replaces the previous inflationary model, creating predictable issuance and potential for long-term value growth. The upcoming Polkadot 2.0 release introduces elastic scaling, runtime enhancements, and enhanced cross-chain capabilities through XCM v5, designed to facilitate faster and more efficient parachain interactions.

Currently trading near $3.79, DOT is holding support at around $4.00, with resistance located at $4.30. Despite short-term market pressures, these upgrades and governance changes have renewed attention on Polkadot’s ecosystem.

3. Avalanche: Snowman Protocol Enhancements Strengthen Its Core

Avalanche remains a strong name among the most popular crypto projects due to its continued focus on consensus strength and network resilience. Recent research on the Snowman protocol aims to enhance liveness under partial synchrony, a crucial step for achieving real-world network performance.

The network is also expanding through Evergreen subnets and enterprise-focused initiatives, positioning itself for broader adoption. While growth in DeFi TVL has slowed, optimism remains high for future breakouts if network activity rises. AVAX trades around $27.74, with potential upside between $30–$38 if momentum builds. Its balance of advanced research and practical utility makes Avalanche a staple in discussions of the most popular crypto projects for 2025.

4. Internet Computer: Bringing AI Directly On-Chain

The Internet Computer (ICP) is gaining recognition as one of the most popular crypto projects by bridging blockchain technology with artificial intelligence. Its recent integration of on-chain large language models enables AI-powered applications to operate natively on the network. Doubling subnet storage to 2 TiB improves scalability, while Internet Identity 2.0 simplifies authentication and onboarding. Additionally, Chain Fusion enables direct interaction with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, eliminating the need for traditional bridges.

These upgrades have driven a 300% increase in dApp submissions, supported by new development tools like Caffeine AI. Its unique positioning as a platform that merges AI, cross-chain functionality, and scalable infrastructure ensures its place among the most popular crypto platforms heading into the next cycle.

Looking Ahead: Proven Delivery Sets the Leaders Apart

Deciding which projects matter most now depends on how effectively they blend vision with execution. BlockDAG is proving itself with a live testnet and rapid ecosystem growth. Polkadot’s governance overhaul and 2.0 upgrade promise new scalability and efficiency. Avalanche continues to refine its consensus for real-world performance, while the Internet Computer is pioneering on-chain AI capabilities.

Each project brings something distinct: scalability, governance reform, consensus optimization, or AI integration, and together, they define the most popular crypto shaping 2025. As blockchain adoption accelerates, these platforms are not just keeping pace; they are building the foundations of what comes next.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Most Popular Crypto of 2025: BlockDAG, Polkadot, Avalanche, and ICP Are Redefining the Market appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01213+1.50%
Union
U$0.006226+0.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.06783+0.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05779-2.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.05515+3.82%
LightLink
LL$0.009688+1.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$160.7+1.20%
XRP
XRP$2.2984+1.96%
COM
COM$0.004647+7.49%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,287.73
$103,287.73$103,287.73

-0.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,393.05
$3,393.05$3,393.05

-0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3048
$2.3048$2.3048

+1.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.69
$160.69$160.69

+0.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0645
$1.0645$1.0645

-1.90%