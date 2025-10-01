MrBeast invested more than $1.5 million in ASTER token

American YouTube blogger Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, purchased another 244,179 ASTERs for about $386,000 on October 1, 2025. This is the third major purchase of the asset in the last 10 days. This was reported by analysts at Lookonchain.
MrBeast owns a total of 949,999 ASTER, with a cumulative value of more than $1.53 million invested.
On September 21, MrBeast funded Aster for the first time, contributing $114,483. Over the next three days, he added another $1 million in USDT before withdrawing 538,384 ASTER tokens at an average price of around $1.87.
On September 29, the blogger made a new transaction — he spent $320,587 to buy 167,436 ASTER. And already on October 1, he purchased another 244,179 ASTER tokens, paying $386,000.
Recall that in October 2024, Musca Capital Trader CEO, trader and researcher Kasper Vandeloock (Kasper Vandeloock) accused MrBeast of a $23 million cryptocurrency fraud.
At the time, he and a team of researchers said the blogger engaged in insider trading, misleading investors and using his influence to promote tokens.