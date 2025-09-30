MSX will host a number of RWA & Web3 themed events including a private lunch party during TOKEN2049

PANews reported on September 30 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MSX (formerly MyStonks) will debut during Singapore TOKEN2049 from October 1st to 2nd, and will hold a series of activities around the theme of "RWA & Web3", including a private lunch party "MSX 2049 Lunch Meeting", a keynote speech by the CMO at "Meta CryptoOasis: DeFi 3.0 & DAT Night" entitled "Let High-Quality Assets Circulate Freely", and the arrangement of the "MSX MYSTARS" booth and related activities.
MSX will showcase its on-chain US stock spot and contract product matrix at multiple themed events and booths, and explore the development path of RWA compliance and Web3 integration with global builders.