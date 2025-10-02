Multisig, Hashes, and the Math Behind Trustless Record Keeping

Then algorithm should check, do this node already has this record (it can be done by finding the record by hash).

2.1)If record exist then:

2.1.1) In case received record is multisig and local record is intermediate – then algorithm should replace local intermediate record with received multisig and update the root.

2.1.2) In case local and received records are multisig, then the highest multisig is chosen (the algorithm compares 2 signatures by value) and stored in local record.

2.1.3) In case local record is multisig and received one is intermediate – then algorithm ignore this record (i.e. doesn't apply) 2.1.4) In case local and received records are intermediate – then algorithm just take signatures from received record (which are not present on local record) and append them to local record.

2.2)if record doesn't exist:

2.2.1) then algorithm should sign the hash of the received record (like was in local append described above), add it to this record and store

