‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 2 Ending Explained—Who Does Jackie Choose?

After a two-and-a-half-year wait, the second season of My Life With the Walter Boys is back. Does Jackie finally choose between the Walter brothers? Here’s a breakdown of the season finale, including Jackie’s heartfelt confession and the dramatic cliffhanger that leaves one Walter family member in danger.

In Season 2, Jackie returns to Silver Falls after finishing her summer internship in New York. She attempts to reconcile with Alex, who has just returned from cowboy camp in Montana. But he’s na different person than before and refuses to listen to her, even when she tries to explain that she left abruptly because she kissed his brother, Cole.

Cole is also different this year. He finished summer school and is taking his studies more seriously as a senior. After some convincing, he accepts the position of assistant coach for the varsity football team because he can’t play due to his injury. He also wants to apply to some coaching programs at top universities, and he enlists Jackie’s help with the SATs and the college admissions process (but in secret).

The once-nerdy Alex is now attracting attention from girls left and right, which doesn’t bode well with his best friend, Kiley, who feels ignored and starts seeing the quarterback of the football team, Dylan. Alex grows close to his bronc riding coach, Blake, and they kiss. However, his lingering feelings for Jackie prevent him from pursuing a relationship with her.

When Jackie finds Murphy — Alex’s horse that escaped after the barn fire — he finally opens up about his feelings to her. They kiss and begin dating in secret, hiding their relationship from everyone, including Cole. Alex says “I love you” to Jackie for the second time, but this time, it’s different. He’s not intoxicated, and she eventually says it back in Episode 8 instead of running off.

Meanwhile, Jackie and Cole are growing closer to each other, too. She confided in him at the Halloween party after seeing a girl dressed up in a Day of the Dead costume. She tells him that she’s supposed to celebrate the holiday by honoring her late parents and sister, but the more time she spends in Silver Falls, the farther from them she feels. But Cole convinces her that it’s not too late to honor them, and that she’ll always be a Howard.

At the end of Episode 9, Alex and Jackie sneak off to use her uncle Richard’s home in Silver Falls, where they can finally be alone. Cole finally receives his SAT retake scores, ao he heads over to Richard’s house to tell Jackie the good news. When he walks in, he sees Alex and Jackie making out on the sofa.

My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 Ending Explained

Jackie and Cole haven’t spent much time together since Halloween. When she asks about the status of his new SAT scores, he lies and says he hasn’t received them yet. He also declines her offer to work on college applications together and fails to mention that he saw her kissing Alex.

Alex has finally made it to his bronc riding tryouts, where he’s hoping to secure sponsorships. Blake warns that if he does obtain a scholarship, the road ahead will be a lot of work, including riding nights and weekends. She raises the question of whether Jackie will be happy with that, noting that it’s not easy to maintain a relationship with someone who’s not in the rodeo world — even if their relationship is “rock solid.” He assures her that it is.

Kiley is still upset with Dylan for telling her that he tried to cheat on his drug test by making Cole take it for him, and that his dad basically bribed the school to get him back on the team. She wants him to take accountability for his actions, and that’s what he decides to do by pulling out of the Division Finals at the last minute. To make matters worse, Coach has to leave mid-game because his wife’s in labor, leaving Cole alone while the team is playing poorly.

Jackie passes her driving test on the second try, and Katherine surprises her by shipping her mom’s car from New York City. While helping Grace set up for the raffle, Jackie complains about her love life, prompting Grace to lash out at her. (Grace is actually upset because her father has moved out, and her parents may be getting divorced.) Jackie later thanks Grace for being an amazing friend and assures her that she’ll be there for her no matter what.

Cole gives the team a pep talk, reminding the players of their strengths, and they go on to win the game. Jackie texts Cole “Congratulations,” and when it looks like he’s about to respond, he doesn’t. Alex goes to the Silver Springs Sparkle to tell Jackie that he’s got the sponsorship, and he kisses her in public. She pulls away. He doesn’t want to keep their relationship a secret anymore, but it’s still not the right time for her.

Jackie receives a Silver Falls Sparkle award for her efforts in saving the fall dance and organizing the college fair. Skylar and Nathan tell each other they love one another, but Skylar can’t be with him because Nathan lost his trust when he left him for Zach. Meanwhile, Danny and Erin make up, and Dylan and Kiley kiss in front of everyone at the Sparkle — including Alex, who watches from the center of the crowd.

Erin tells Jackie that she should run for Student Council President next year, which will be pretty easy now that she’s making her a VP next semester. Jackie finds Cole, and they exchange awkward congratulations.

Who Does Jackie Choose To Be With In My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2?

Back at the Walter house, Danny mentions that Cole has received his SAT scores in front of the family, including Jackie. She asks Cole when he got them back, and he answers a couple of weeks ago, which confuses her about why he lied to her.

He excuses himself and leaves, but she goes after him. Jackie confronts him about how he’s been avoiding her for weeks and asks Cole to be honest. But he accuses her of not being honest with him or herself. “I saw you and Alex at Richard’s,” he reveals, adding that now he’s confused because he thought they had something.

“We said that we were going to be friends,” she replies, but he responds that they’ve “never just been friends.”

Cole simply can’t wrap his head around what she and Alex are doing. “Why is it you can’t stay away from him, but you can stay away from me?”

Jackie admits that she can’t stay away from him because she can’t be with someone who makes her feel the way he makes her feel. He asks what he makes her feel, then he drops the L bomb.

“I love you, Jackie,” he confesses. He says that he thought she felt the same way, but if he’s wrong, then she should just say so.

“I love you,” she says back to him. He questions why being with him would be so awful. She explains that when they kissed before, it was the only time she’d ever stopped thinking about everything. She felt free, but out of control — and she can’t lose control because she’s not sure what will happen when she does.

She steps toward him, and they’re about to kiss, before we hear Alex’s voice.

“You love him?” he asks.

How Does My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 End?

After Alex overhears Jackie and Cole declaring their love for each other, Will rushes in on an ATV with an ambulance arriving behind him. It’s their father, George. He had been in the upper fields since the afternoon, and none of the children had heard from him, so Will decided to check on him.

Is George Okay At The End Of My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2?

Unfortunately, Season 2 concludes without revealing George’s fate, but the show’s creator Melanie Halsall told Netflix’s Tudum that there will be a “big crisis” involving George.

“I wanted a big finale, and I was always working towards that scene between Jackie, Cole, and Alex,” she said. “I also always had the idea in my head that the family would have this big crisis, and it would probably be around George.”

There’s a strong chance that George likely suffered a heart attack. Earlier in the show, during a date with his wife, Katherine, George mentioned experiencing chest pain on the left side of his heart after eating too much apple pie à la mode.

“Of course you always want to end a season with something huge, and I felt that we had earned that confession and declaration of love from both Cole and Jackie. It’s something they have both been trying to avoid saying all season but by Episode 10, we have reached a place where they just can’t do that anymore,” Halsall also told Deadline about Season 2’s ending.

“Plus, this season has been about Jackie struggling with her identity and wanting to cement herself in Silver Falls and in the family. So with George’s collapse, I wanted to blow a hole in the entire family set-up at the end – not just in the love triangle.”

All episodes of My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix. Watch the official trailer below.