MyStonks launched the "Cryptocurrency Contract" section, with the first batch of 11 mainstream trading pairs including BTC, ETH, and WLFI

By: PANews
2025/09/08 21:52
PANews reported on September 8 that according to official news, the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks officially launched the "Cryptocurrency Contract" section. The first batch of contracts have been opened for 10 mainstream currencies including BTC/USDT, BNB/USDT, DOGE/USDT, ETH/USDT, LTC/USDT, LINK/USDT, SOL/USDT, SUI/USDT, TRUMP/USDT, XRP/USDT, and WLFI, supporting up to 100x leverage. Users can participate in transactions by recharging USDC/USDT (Solana, Ethereum, Base, Tron).

Note: MyStonks has previously launched products such as "RWA Spot", "RWA Contract", and "Cryptocurrency Spot", and has cumulatively supported 180+ US stock tokens, including top targets such as AAPL, AMZN, and TSLA, with a total trading volume of approximately US$2.5 billion and nearly 40,000 registered users.

