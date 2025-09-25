Cardano tests $0.95 resistance, but Remittix at $0.11 shines with $26.4M raised, live wallet beta, and CertiK ranking, drawing retail and institutional eyes.Cardano tests $0.95 resistance, but Remittix at $0.11 shines with $26.4M raised, live wallet beta, and CertiK ranking, drawing retail and institutional eyes.

Nasdaq 100 Price: Why Investors Diversifying Into Crypto Are Betting Big On Remittix

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 18:30
cardano-pp2 main

Investors are diversifying as Nasdaq volatility drives interest in crypto. Cardano faces resistance near $0.95 with weekly losses of around 5%. Whales and retail buyers are balancing pressure with accumulation. Technical indicators suggest ADA could break higher toward $1.20 soon.
Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is gaining attention for utility and real-world payments. The live wallet beta and CertiK verification strengthen investor confidence.

Remittix77753

Cardano Price Prediction: Current Market Context

chart773573

The Cardano price is currently $0.82151 as investors monitor technical setups and whale activity. ADA has fallen 7% since Monday, and weekly losses are around 5%. On the daily chart, ADA is forming an ascending triangle. This often signals a trend continuation. Resistance is near $0.95, while higher lows suggest buyers remain interested.  If ADA breaks $0.95, the next targets could reach $1.05–$1.20.

However, failure to break resistance may push ADA down toward $0.80–$0.75 support. Large holders have sold about 160 million ADA over the past four days. Despite this, buying interest has absorbed most of the selling pressure. Cardano’s eUTXO ledger model also provides predictable execution, making ADA attractive long-term.

Analysts note that Cardano’s price prediction for 2025 remains influenced by technical strength and institutional interest. Whale sales and resistance tests show the market is balancing between pressure and accumulation.

If ADA closes the day above $0.95, buying pressure may build momentum and pave the way to $1.20.

But a drop below $0.80 could put downside pressure on short-term traders. Volume and trend line confirmations are being closely watched by investors to validate price direction.

Remittix (RTX): The Altcoin Gaining Institutional and Retail Attention

Remittix8835753

While Cardano faces resistance, Remittix is emerging as a leading PayFi token. Remittix has raised over $26.4 million, sold more than 669 million tokens, and is currently priced at $0.1130. 

Remittix offers an attractive alternative for crypto investors seeking both growth and reliability.  Its wallet beta is live, allowing early users to test crypto-to-fiat transfers in real time.

Remittix is gaining attention for its real-world utility, growing adoption, and innovative cross-border payments.

  • #1 Ranked CertiK Security: Independent verification provides maximum trust for investors.
  • Wallet Beta Live: Community testers are actively exploring Remittix’s features.
  • Real-World Use: Payments can be sent across borders quickly and securely.
  • Early Institutional Interest: Partnerships suggest strong adoption potential.
  • Time-Sensitive Entry: Early investors could benefit before upcoming CEX listings.

Conclusion: Remittix Emerges As A Leading Crypto Choice

Cardano price predictions show near-term resistance, but Remittix offers utility-driven growth. With $26.4 million raised, over 669 million tokens sold, and a current price of $0.1130, Remittix is ready for expansion.  CertiK verification and wallet beta testing provide investor confidence and real-world usability.

For traders looking for the best crypto to buy now, Remittix may offer higher upside potential than ADA. Early adoption and growing institutional attention position Remittix as a smart 2025 investment.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
You May Also Like

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the fully regulated U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is now live on the Stellar network, announced on Thursday. The launch marks a milestone for both PayPal and Stellar, extending PYUSD’s reach into new wallets, platforms, and business use cases across global payments. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers. Expanding Access Through Stellar’s Ecosystem By deploying on Stellar, PYUSD integrates with wallets and platforms including Bitcoin.com, Chipper Cash, Decaf, Arculus, Meru, CiNKO, COCA, Lobstr, and others. This expansion alllows millions of users to access a stablecoin option designed for low-cost payments. “Expanding PYUSD to the Stellar network is an exciting step toward making stable, trusted digital dollars more accessible and useful worldwide,” said Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “By supporting PYUSD on Stellar, we’re enabling our millions of users to enjoy fast, low-cost transfers while strengthening the role of stablecoins in real-world payments.” Empowering Businesses and SMEs Beyond consumer payments, PYUSD on Stellar offers small and medium-sized businesses access to near-instant settlement and real-time working capital. Companies can use PYUSD to pay suppliers, manage inventory, or cover operational costs without the delays typically associated with traditional finance. According to Paypal liquidity providers can participate by backing these financing opportunities and earning potential returns linked to real-world commerce. This creates a virtuous cycle of faster payments, improved liquidity, and enhanced financial inclusion, explains PayPal. PYUSD’s fully backed reserves—held in U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents—add trust and transparency. Oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ensures a high regulatory standard. PayPal Deepens Onchain Presence “PayPal continues to be at the forefront of payments, meeting our customers where they are — online, offline, and now onchain,” said May Zabaneh, Vice President of Crypto at PayPal. “Expanding PYUSD to Stellar broadens access to PYUSD and opens up new use cases and opportunities for seamless transactions for customers.” With this move, PayPal strengthens its role in the stablecoin ecosystem, offering consumers and enterprises a digital currency that bridges traditional finance with blockchain-powered efficiency. Stellar’s Growing Role in Digital Payments Stellar, which has processed over 20 billion operations across nearly 10 million accounts, provides a proven network for innovation in payments. Developers can integrate PYUSD into programmable payment solutions and enterprise-grade platforms using Stellar’s open-source SDKs and Soroban smart contracts. “Having a global leader like PayPal bring PYUSD to the Stellar network is a major step forward in how stablecoins can power real-world payments,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. “This milestone sets the stage for broader adoption and innovation.”
CryptoNews2025/09/19 01:00
AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

The post AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD is steady above 0.6600 after Australia’s August labor market report showed unexpected job losses and a sharp drop in full-time employment, raising doubts about the RBA’s ability to maintain a gradual easing pace, BBH FX analysts report. Australia loses jobs in August as full-time employment drops sharply “AUD/USD edged lower but is holding above key support at 0.6600. Australia’s August labor force report was unexpectedly weak. The economy lost -5.4k jobs (consensus: +21.0k) vs 26.5k in July, driven by a -40.9k decline in full-time employment (vs. +63.6k in July). Part-time employment increased 35.5k, reversing July’s loss.” “The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2% for a second consecutive month in August but the drop in the participation rate and decline in hours worked signal slack is building beneath the surface.” “The RBA has flagged that the pace of decline in the cash rate will largely be driven by labor market conditions. Today’s soft jobs report weakens the case for a gradual RBA easing path and is a headwind for AUD. For now, RBA cash rate futures continue to imply 50bps of easing over the next twelve months and the policy rate to bottom near 3.10%.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-holds-above-06600-despite-weak-jobs-report-bbh-202509181144
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 00:14
Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance has rolled out a first-of-its-kind product with the launch of ETHI, a leveraged Ethereum exchange-traded fund that blends amplified exposure with an options-driven income stream. Defiance has unveiled the Defiance Leveraged Long + Income Ethereum ETF (ETHI), the first…
Crypto.news2025/09/19 15:11
