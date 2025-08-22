Nasdaq listed BTC treasury company AsiaStrategy now sells luxury watches in Bitcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 21:33
Top Win International changed its corporate name to AsiaStrategy on Aug. 22 in Hong Kong, kept its Nasdaq ticker SORA, and began accepting Bitcoin for watch sales, the company said.

The move follows a months-long restructuring that brought Sora Ventures into Top Win’s public company structure in May, a path that avoided a separate listing by using an existing issuer to pursue a Bitcoin treasury and capital markets strategy.

Days later, the company confirmed a ticker change to SORA and board changes led by Sora Ventures cofounder Jason Fang, formalizing the pivot while retaining the underlying watch trading and distribution business headquartered in Hong Kong.

Since the merger, the company has used equity and governance to build exposure to the Bitcoin corporate ecosystem in Asia. In late May, it announced strategic stakes in Metaplanet and HK Asia Holdings, two regional bellwethers for listed company Bitcoin strategies, aligning its public market footprint with portfolio positions that track treasury adoption and market development.

Earlier in the year, Sora-linked executives joined the board of HK Asia, adding operational alignment with a firm undergoing a Bitcoin-centric revamp, as covered in board changes at HK Asia Holdings and the subsequent corporate transition.

Capital for the treasury track also expanded this month. Per a company update covered by CryptoSlate, Taiwan-based WiseLink led a 10 million dollar convertible note into SORA on Aug. 15, framed as part of a cross-border finance initiative that allocates proceeds toward Bitcoin acquisition and related operations.

Terms disclosed included a three-year note structure, with proceeds earmarked for balance sheet deployment and strategic investments that complement the rebrand. The raise connects with Sora Ventures’ longer-term plan to propagate a listed company Bitcoin playbook across Asia, following earlier initiatives such as a 150 million dollar fund aimed at corporate treasury adoption.

Accepting Bitcoin for watch sales brings a transactional layer to the equity and treasury strategy. The company retains its distribution network for branded timepieces through Top Win International Trading Limited, now under the AsiaStrategy banner, while adding settlement in Bitcoin at the point of sale.

For readers tracking market structure, the combined approach places AsiaStrategy across three channels: treasury holdings at the parent level, strategic stakes in other listed companies executing similar programs, and direct commerce using Bitcoin within its operating subsidiary.

The company said a new logo will follow the rebrand, and repeated standard forward-looking disclosures regarding regulatory conditions, market volatility, and completion risks, as well as language common to U.S. issuers operating in digital assets.

For context on the path to Friday’s milestone, see background on the initial merger announcement, the ticker and board actions, and the subsequent portfolio moves into Asian Bitcoin names, which together frame today’s name change and the addition of Bitcoin payments.

AsiaStrategy said the name change on Nasdaq and Bitcoin acceptance for watch sales took effect on Aug. 22.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/nasdaq-listed-asiastrategy-now-sells-luxury-watches-in-bitcoin-after-10m-raise/

