Nasdaq suffers sharpest drop since August as AI optimism fades

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 19:37
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.00042+1.69%
Boom
BOOM$0.01341-4.69%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000944-9.66%
General Impressions
GEN$0.03954-1.47%
Capverse
CAP$0.06432-1.65%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1142-3.46%

US technology shares slid on Tuesday in New York trading as fresh doubts about the boom in artificial intelligence rippled through 2025’s biggest winners, pushing the Nasdaq Composite to its sharpest one-day fall since August 1 and dragging broader equities lower.

Nvidia, the chip maker that recently became the first company with a $4 trillion valuation as reported by Cryptopolitan earlier, fell by 3.5% in stock valuation.

Palantir, a major software company, dipped by 9.4% whereas Arm, a growing chip designer, lost 5% in stock valuation. At the same time, the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite edged lower by 1.4%. At the same time, S&P 500 slipped by 0.7%.

Stock selling spilled into Asia on Wednesday. Nikkei 225 in Japan fell by 1.8% while Kospi in South Korea fell lower by 1.9%. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong also suffered, as it shed 0.6%, mirroring weakness on Wall Street.

Traders pointed to a critical assessment published Monday by MIT’s affiliate as one reason for the pullback. The researchers mentioned “95 per cent of organizations are getting zero return” from their spending on gen AI, the tech that helped propel US stocks to record levels.

The latest bout of concern arrives after 7 months since China’s DeepSeek rattled markets by claiming AI advancement with significantly lesser computing power as compared to rivals from the US. While shares later steadied, the episode highlighted how sensitive investors remain to negative headlines.

Declines were led by several of the year’s top performers

Advanced Micro Devices and Oracle, both among five best large-cap gainers since May, shed 5.9% and 5.4%, respectively. AppLovin, on the other hand, which serves adverts in applications, lost 5.9%. 

In the crypto markets, Bitcoin reduced by 2.7%, weighing on stocks linked with the broader crypto market including Metaplanet and Strategy. 

“The market has been on fire, and today you saw a rotation out of a lot of the very hot, high-momentum names,” said Jacob Sonnenberg, a portfolio manager at Irving Investors who focuses on tech.

A January announcement by DeepSeek related to a high-performing new model raised questions about whether American companies can maintain their lead in AI and about the level of demand for the chips that power the systems. Although shares later recovered, the episode showed how quickly sentiment can swing.

As big tech fell, defensive groups such as utilities, real estate, and consumer staples rose. Roughly 7 out of 10 S&P 500 stocks finished higher.

Even with the setback, tech has been the engine of the market’s latest climb. The S&P 500 information technology sub-index has gained 14 per cent since mid-May, led by AI-linked names including Oracle and AMD.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/tech-stocks-tumble-ai-doubts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001037+0.97%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076-3.79%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Thumzup Media puts on the table 30.7 million shares to acquire Dogehash Technologies, integrating a fleet of 2,500 ASIC Scrypt.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/20 16:47
Share
Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made a significant move of collaborating with Chainlink (LINK) to develop its ecosystem. With this shift, the meme-turned-utility coin is retwisting its burn policy, ushering in a new mechanism to link all cross-chain transactions back to Ethereum. This approach ensures SHIB continues to honor its roots while branching into new territory. L’article Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Honorswap
HONOR$0.478-5.19%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001222-2.78%
Movement
MOVE$0.1261-4.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 19:06
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Valantis acquires stHYPE: $180M of TVL enter the orbit of the DEX on Hyperliquid

Ethereum Fills Crucial CME Gap: Is $10K ETH the Next Target?