New Crypto To Buy Now: Investors Sell-Off TON For 100,000x Gains of Tapzi in September

The crypto market never sleeps, and investors are constantly on the lookout for the next big opportunity. Recently, the spotlight has been on Toncoin (TON), which saw a massive surge in value since its launch. Early investors who spotted TON before the hype enjoyed incredible returns, proving once again that timing and early entry are everything in crypto.
But now, seasoned investors are shifting their focus. While TON has already delivered its explosive growth, a new contender is emerging with the same potential, Tapzi (TAPZI). Currently priced at just $0.0035, Tapzi is in its presale stage and could replicate, or even exceed, the gains seen by TON. With a projected listing price of $0.009, early buyers stand to benefit from huge multipliers right from the start.
Toncoin, originally linked to Telegram, entered the market with high expectations. What made TON successful was its strong community, scalability, and real-world utility. Investors who entered at the earliest stage witnessed TON’s price surge dramatically over time, delivering thousands of percent in returns.
This journey highlights a crucial lesson: buying early in a promising project is where life-changing gains are made. Those who missed TON’s launch are now eager not to miss the next breakout. This is where Tapzi steps in.
Tapzi is not just another meme coin or short-lived hype project. It is a GameFi ecosystem designed to tackle the core issues plaguing Web3 gaming, unsustainable token economies, chance-based gameplay, and high barriers to entry. By focusing on skill-based rewards, balanced tokenomics, and easy onboarding, Tapzi is creating a system where both gamers and investors can thrive.
The current presale price of $0.0035 allows investors to secure tokens before the value triples at the projected exchange listing of $0.009. And if Tapzi captures even a fraction of TON’s market momentum, early backers could be looking at 100,000x gains over time.
Tapzi’s strength lies in its carefully designed tokenomics, built for sustainability and growth rather than short-term hype.
This balanced distribution ensures liquidity, sustainability, and long-term community growth. Unlike many GameFi projects that collapse due to inflationary token models, Tapzi has built-in mechanisms to support continuous demand.
Tapzi has mapped out a clear, multi-phase strategy designed to scale from a presale token to a global GameFi powerhouse. Each phase introduces new features, infrastructure, and community-driven growth, ensuring both investors and players benefit at every stage.
Tapzi kicks off with massive community onboarding through gaming guilds, influencer tie-ups, and Web3 ad campaigns. The token officially launches on PancakeSwap (TAPZI/BNB pair) with liquidity locked for investor trust. At the same time, the Tapzi Beta (Mainnet) goes live, featuring token staking, prize pools, and player rankings. To attract early adopters, Tapzi will host its first global skill-based tournament with live leaderboards. An alpha mobile app for iOS/Android will also debut, offering seamless wallet connection and staking.
Next, Tapzi introduces NFT avatars, cosmetic items, and rarity drops for player personalization. Partnerships with GameFi guilds and streamers bring dedicated lobbies and private tournaments. The team also applies for Tier 1 exchange listings to boost liquidity and begins rolling out multilingual platform support for global access.
Tapzi launches its Developer SDK (v1), enabling new games to plug into its ecosystem. A Global Tournament League with seasonal competitions goes live, backed by pro-level rewards. Enhanced analytics dashboards ensure fair play and transparency. Finally, Tapzi expands to Ethereum, Polygon, and TON, scaling to 100K+ daily active users and beyond.
With its presale momentum, whale confidence, and strong fundamentals, Tapzi is shaping up to be more than just hype—it could become the breakout altcoin of 2025.
The biggest gains in crypto come from early-stage investments in projects solving real problems. Tapzi combines three powerful factors that make it capable of replicating TON’s trajectory:
If Tapzi follows TON’s explosive path, early backers could see gains in the range of 100,000x, turning small investments into life-changing returns.
TON showed the world what is possible when a strong crypto project gains traction. But its early-stage days are long gone. Investors now have a fresh chance to capture similar gains with Tapzi, the new GameFi project redefining Web3 gaming.
At a presale price of $0.0035 and with a clear listing target of $0.009, Tapzi is positioned for explosive growth. Add in its well-structured tokenomics, detailed roadmap, and focus on solving real gaming challenges, and it becomes clear why many analysts are calling it the new crypto to buy now.
September is the window of opportunity. Investors who act now could be the ones celebrating the next 100,000x success story.