NexStox Launches Two Regulated RWA Platforms at WOW Summit Hong Kong: NexStox (LFSA) and NXMarket

Hong Kong, 8 September 2025 – NexStox announced the official launch of two regulated centralised platforms for Real-World Assets (RWA) at WOW Summit, Hong Kong: NexStox, licensed by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA) and NXMarket in the Philippines. Both platforms are now live, providing compliant offerings and secondary trading for tokenised securities backed by real-world assets and businesses.

“Launching at WOW Summit is a statement of intent,” said Cathal Donnellan, President of NexStox. “Investors have been eagerly awaiting RWA markets that combine the security and transparency of traditional exchanges, while offering the ease-of-use, borderless nature, and 24/7 availability of digital assets markets. With NexStox and NXMarket, we are providing both institutions and retail investors alike a clear, regulated path to access agriculture, real estate, private stocks, infrastructure and other asset classes without compromising on governance, disclosure, or market integrity.”

“The NexStox Group is offering a fast, efficient, and low-cost entry into the licensed and regulated RWA token marketplace. We are looking at a starting price tag of as little as just $10,000, so come talk to us today on how every company can RWA to RWB their assets and business.”

NexStox’s dual-jurisdiction approach is designed to provide issuers with distribution flexibility and investors with clarity on the rules, protections, and lifecycle management of digital securities. The platforms support end-to-end issuer workflows, from onboarding and structuring through to listing, corporate actions, and ongoing disclosure. Market operations incorporate KYC/AML controls in line with local regulations and surveillance designed to safeguard fair and orderly trading.

About NexStox

NexStox operates regulated digital platforms for Real-World Assets (RWA). Through NexStox (LFSA-licensed) and NXMarket, the company provides compliant issuance and secondary trading of tokenised, yield-bearing securities backed by tangible businesses and assets. The platforms help institutional and retail participants access RWAs and real-world businesses (RWB) across sectors, including agriculture, real estate, credit and infrastructure, bringing efficiency, transparency and liquidity to previously illiquid markets.

Contact:

Warren Burke

VP Ecosystem

[email protected]

Links:

Website: nexstox.com

X/Twitter: x.com/NexStox

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/nexstox

Telegram: t.me/NexStox

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.