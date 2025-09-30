ExchangeDEX+
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 29)

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/30 18:00
Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode

Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 29, 2025!

Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination.

Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to global payment systems, Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries in the billions of dollars, and Google building its own blockchain.

Bitcoin has an all-time growth of over 180,000,000%, Dogecoin over 43,000%, and some of the newest presale coins often pump 10x, 100x, or even 1,000x on rare occasions.

Explosive potential is probably the single best description for what we’re seeing today in crypto.

Quick Picks for Coins with Explosive Potential

If you’re looking for the most recent insights on the next crypto to explode, stay tuned. We update this page frequently throughout the day, as we get the latest and greatest insider insights for chart sniffers and traders looking for the next coin to explode.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk investment, and you may lose your capital. Our content is informational only, and it does not constitute financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you. Bitcoin Reclaims $114K — Maxi Doge Presale Explodes as the Next Crypto to Blow Up

September 29, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Bitcoin reclaims $114,000, as September nears its close, pushing the total crypto market cap back above $3.9T.

BTC closed near $113,985 after briefly hitting $114,309, with investors now eyeing the key levels at $108K on the downside and a stronger ceiling near $117K. Past cycles have shown that short, sharp moves often trigger headlines, causing FOMO, which drives investors towards altcoins and smaller assets.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 rose by roughly 1%, with gold hitting a record high of $ 3,854 per troy ounce yesterday, signaling an increase in investors’ risk appetite. The gold price rally has now increased the US Treasury’s gold holdings to over $1T in value.

The recent Fed’s 25-basis-point rate cut, combined with the rallying gold price, creates a fertile ground for risky bets like crypto. With a significant amount of capital circulating, a portion of it is also expected to flow into high-beta assets, such as altcoins and memecoins.

One standout is Maxi Doge ($MAXI) — a memecoin that channels pure mad energy: max leverage, max pump, max culture.

Read how to buy Maxi Doge ($MAXI) in our detailed guide here.

Solana Could Reach $250 Ahead of the SEC’s Coming ETF Decision, Taking Snorter Token to New Heights

September 29, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

$SOL reached $213 yesterday after a 12% growth of the past three days and a surge in opportunistic buys.

The growing investor confidence is linked to October 10, which is when the SEC decides on the first batch of ETFs, including Solana.

Nate Geraci calls these coming weeks ‘enormous’ for spot crypto ETFs, sounding the bull horn for all the ETFs on the list, starting with $SOL.

Nate Geraci hyping up the X community about the SEC’s coming decision

Alt text – Nate Geraci hyping up the X community about the SEC’s coming decision

Solana-based Snorter Token ($SNORT), the coin hunting project currently in a $4.1M presale, also has a lot to gain from a favorable ETF decision.

Learn more about what Snorter Token is right here

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-30-2025/

