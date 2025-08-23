NFT sales drop 25% to $134m, CryptoPunks plunge 59%

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/23 19:28
NFT
NFT$0.0000004641+0.43%

The NFT market has experienced a sharp correction with sales volume dropping by 25.78% to $134 million. This reversal follows the previous week’s recovery.

Summary
  • NFT sales fall 25% to $134M, but buyers and sellers both rise over 25%
  • Polygon and BNB post strong gains while Ethereum sales drop 41%
  • Courtyard leads collections with $14.7M sales, CryptoPunks plunge 59%

As per CryptoSlam data, despite the sales decline, market participation has continued to expand. NFT buyers have grown by 25.74% to 450,096, and NFT sellers have risen by 25.91% to 321,107. NFT transactions have increased by 6.26% to 1,652,284.

The market situation is also volatile as the Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to the $115,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has risen to $4,700. The global crypto market cap is now $3.98 trillion, up from last week’s market cap.

Ethereum maintains lead in sales

Ethereum has maintained its leading position with $60.7 million in sales, though declining 41.63% from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has fallen by 55.47% to $13.5 million.

BNB (BNB) Chain has held second place with $20.6 million, rising 10.63%. Polygon (POL) has climbed back to third position with $16.1 million, surging 37.86%.

NFT sales drop 25% to $134m, CryptoPunks plunge 59% - 1

Mythos Chain remains in fourth with $9.7 million, up 3.17%. Solana (SOL) sits in fifth with $7.5 million and dropped 13.63%.

Immutable (IMX) holds sixth place with $7.2 million, down 10.70%. Cardano (ADA) has entered the top seven with $3.1 million, jumping 48.96%.

NFT buyer count jumps

The buyer count has increased across most blockchains, with Cardano leading at 91.41% growth, followed by BNB Chain at 84.48% and Immutable at 72.18%.

Courtyard on Polygon has reclaimed the top spot in collection rankings with $14.7 million in sales, surging 41.01%. The collection has seen growth in buyers (186.96%) and transactions (45.28%).

SpinNFTBox on BNB Chain holds second place with $10.9 million, rising 39.83%. The collection continues to be dominated by a single seller despite having 1,424 buyers.

CryptoPunks has fallen to third place with $8.7 million, plunging 59.28%. The collection has seen decreases across all metrics, including transactions (56.98%), buyers (52.78%), and sellers (30.23%).

Moonbirds sits in fourth with $7.4 million, up 29.94%. DMarket holds fifth place with $4.6 million, rising 8.70%. Guild of Guardians Heroes rounds out the top six with $4.2 million, growing 18.72%.

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • CryptoPunks #1082 sold for 80 ETH ($350,969)
  • CryptoPunks #2596 sold for 72.99 ETH ($315,628)
  • CryptoPunks #5477 sold for 66 ETH ($285,187)
  • CryptoPunks #3704 sold for 63 ETH ($271,922)
  • CryptoPunks #8864 sold for 56.5 ETH ($269,994)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Zilliqa transitions to 2.0 with full EVM support and protocol overhaul

Zilliqa transitions to 2.0 with full EVM support and protocol overhaul

Zilliqa blockchain network has officially moved from version 1.0 to 2.0, a protocol upgrade that restructures the blockchain’s architecture.  According to a press release shared with crypto.news, the update introduces Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, a new Proof-of-Stake consensus model,…
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2713+8.76%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 20:47
Share
a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0142+6.92%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001775-0.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0697-2.38%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:18
Share
Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

The cryptocurrency presale market is seeing renewed energy, with projects such as BlockDAG and Nexchain gaining attention among investors. However, a growing consensus is forming around BlockchainFX ($BFX) as the best crypto presale to watch in 2025. With an exclusive presale-only Visa card, a high-yield staking model, a competitive pricing structure, and a multi-asset trading [...] The post Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02848+4.36%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08345+1.02%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/23 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

Zilliqa transitions to 2.0 with full EVM support and protocol overhaul

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

Ethereum Price Drops — Experts Say MAGACOIN FINANCE Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

Check If Your Bitcoins are Threatened by Quantum