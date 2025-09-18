Nvidia partners with UK crypto miner’s arm as part of AI push: Report

The reported $683-million investment from Nvidia into Nscale came amid a push by the UK government to develop the country’s AI infrastructure.

Nvidia, one of the most significant chip designers globally, reportedly announced a $683 million investment in a UK-based AI infrastructure company that spun off from a cryptocurrency miner in 2024.

According to a Wednesday Bloomberg report, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the investment in Nscale, the AI arm of crypto mining company Arkon Energy, would be part of efforts to develop the UK’s infrastructure around artificial intelligence. Nscale spun off Arkon in May 2024 to offer AI cloud services across Europe.

The investment came amid a push by the UK government to develop the country’s AI infrastructure. Nvidia said it would partner with Nscale to scale up the UK’s capacity to 60,000 GPUs, which will be included in some of Nscale’s data centers by 2026.

