Ondo Finance Launches USDY Yieldcoin on Stellar, Bringing Tokenized U.S. Treasuries to Users

Ondo Finance, a U.S.-based digital asset firm specializing in bringing traditional financial products on-chain through tokenization, is expanding its yieldcoin USDY to the Stellar network.

This lates update marks a step forward in merging tokenized real-world assets with a global payments infrastructure, unlocking new opportunities for users worldwide. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 17.

USDY Joins the Stellar Ecosystem

Ondo Finance, a recognized leader in tokenized real-world assets, announced the deployment of United States Dollar Yield (USDY) on Stellar, the payments-focused blockchain known for speed and low transaction costs. USDY is the most widely available “yieldcoin,” offering investors access to onchain assets backed by U.S. Treasuries.

This launch allows Stellar’s global user base to tap into permissionless, yield-bearing assets tied to one of the safest financial instruments in the world. It also aligns with Stellar’s mission of driving fast, affordable cross-border payments.

Combining Yield with Payments Infrastructure

“Stablecoins unlocked global access to the U.S. dollar. With USDY, we’re taking the next step by bringing U.S. Treasuries onchain in a form that combines stability, liquidity, and yield,” said Ian De Bode, Chief Strategy Officer at Ondo Finance.

“Fast, affordable cross-border payments are at the center of what Stellar was designed to do. The global reach of the Stellar ecosystem combined with a yield-bearing asset like USDY levels up what is possible onchain, allowing wallets and businesses to offer yield opportunities to their users,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation.

Ondo claims by pairing USDY with Stellar’s infrastructure, new possibilities open up in treasury management, collateralization, and everyday financial applications.

Unlocking Institutional and Retail Use Cases

USDY currently manages over $650 million in total value locked (TVL) across nine blockchains and offers a 5.3% APY. By launching on Stellar, Ondo Finance extends these benefits to global retail and institutional users.

The firm explains balances on Stellar can now become productive, supporting use cases such as onchain savings, institutional treasury strategies, cost-efficient collateral for DeFi protocols, and remittance flows that carry yield rather than remaining static.

A Milestone for Tokenized Treasuries

With the integration of USDY, Stellar users gain more than just access to stable-value assets—they gain access to institutional-grade yield. For investors outside the U.S., the launch represents a new way to combine the safety of Treasuries with the accessibility of blockchain technology.

As tokenization accelerates globally, Ondo Finance’s decision to deploy USDY on Stellar reinforces the narrative that blockchain is not just about speculation, but about reimagining the global financial system through secure, yield-bearing digital assets.