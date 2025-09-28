PANews reported on September 28 that according to Scam Sniffer, a victim lost $78,187 due to a phishing authorization signed 623 days ago. Users are reminded to regularly check and revoke old authorizations.PANews reported on September 28 that according to Scam Sniffer, a victim lost $78,187 due to a phishing authorization signed 623 days ago. Users are reminded to regularly check and revoke old authorizations.

One victim lost $78,187 due to a phishing authorization signed 623 days ago

By: PANews
2025/09/28 09:22
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%

PANews reported on September 28 that according to Scam Sniffer, a victim lost $78,187 due to a phishing authorization signed 623 days ago. Users are reminded to regularly check and revoke old authorizations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

The post Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has announced the launch of a new open-source protocol called Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) in partnership with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and 60 other organizations. This allows AI agents to make payments on behalf of users using various methods such as real-time bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and, most importantly, stablecoins. Let’s explore in detail what this could mean for the broader cryptocurrency markets, and also highlight a presale crypto (Best Wallet Token) that could explode as a result of this development. Google’s Push for Stablecoins Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) uses digital contracts known as ‘Intent Mandates’ and ‘Verifiable Credentials’ to ensure that AI agents undertake only those payments authorized by the user. Mandates, by the way, are cryptographically signed, tamper-proof digital contracts that act as verifiable proof of a user’s instruction. For example, let’s say you instruct an AI agent to never spend more than $200 in a single transaction. This instruction is written into an Intent Mandate, which serves as a digital contract. Now, whenever the AI agent tries to make a payment, it must present this mandate as proof of authorization, which will then be verified via the AP2 protocol. Alongside this, Google has also launched the A2A x402 extension to accelerate support for the Web3 ecosystem. This production-ready solution enables agent-based crypto payments and will help reshape the growth of cryptocurrency integration within the AP2 protocol. Google’s inclusion of stablecoins in AP2 is a massive vote of confidence in dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies and a huge step toward making them a mainstream payment option. This widens stablecoin usage beyond trading and speculation, positioning them at the center of the consumption economy. The recent enactment of the GENIUS Act in the U.S. gives stablecoins more structure and legal support. Imagine paying for things like data crawls, per-task…
Union
U$0.010397-1.69%
RealLink
REAL$0.06779+3.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07663+2.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:27
Share
The head of the Base protocol called on all applications on the Base chain to use the EIP5792 standard

The head of the Base protocol called on all applications on the Base chain to use the EIP5792 standard

PANews reported on September 28 that Jesse Pollak, head of the Base protocol, posted on the X platform that every application on the Base chain needs to use the EIP5792 standard, and emphasized the need to eliminate the multi-step authorization mechanism as soon as possible.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03788+5.51%
SOON
SOON$0.3167-8.94%
Share
PANews2025/09/28 08:48
Share
UXLINK: Both CEX and on-chain UXLINK token migration will start next week

UXLINK: Both CEX and on-chain UXLINK token migration will start next week

PANews reported on September 28th that UXLINK released the latest progress on token migration and security upgrades: 1. Security solutions have been upgraded, and the detailed plan has been approved by a third-party security consultant. 2. CEX migration will begin next week. Due to varying regulatory requirements and operational procedures across exchanges, a compensation plan will be implemented in phases through the exchanges. The new token generation process has been completed, ensuring these tokens are only used for exchange with exchanges and on-chain users. For exchanges where migration has not yet completed, these tokens will remain locked until they are transferred to exchanges and market makers (MMs). 3. On-chain user migration will also begin next week, with UXLINK covering the associated gas fees. 4. UXLINK stakers will receive all tokens and the annualized yield (APY) calculated up to October 31, 2025. 5. The token circulation and vesting schedule remains consistent with the UXLINK whitepaper. 6. The new UXLINK contract has a code-locked maximum token supply function.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01174-0.92%
1
1$0.007503-9.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001546-1.34%
Share
PANews2025/09/28 09:15
Share

Trending News

More

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

The head of the Base protocol called on all applications on the Base chain to use the EIP5792 standard

UXLINK: Both CEX and on-chain UXLINK token migration will start next week

Huang Licheng's XPL 5x long position, which he added yesterday, has now made a profit of $1.178 million.

Crypto Treasury Narrative Bears Striking Similarly to Dotcom-Era Thinking