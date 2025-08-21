Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/21 03:39
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.89+2.10%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03839+5.78%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05474-8.79%

Only two members of the Federal Reserve board supported President Donald Trump’s push to cut rates during the central bank’s July meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday by the Fed itself.

Those two were Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Michelle Bowman, who both voted to lower the benchmark interest rate, arguing that the labor market was cooling faster than expected.

The rest of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) disagreed, voting to keep the rate steady between 4.25% and 4.5%, where it has been locked since December 2024.

This was the first time in more than 30 years that multiple Fed governors dissented in a rate decision. The split showed growing tension inside the Fed as policymakers face pressure from the White House to respond more aggressively to economic slowdowns.

Trump, who regained the presidency in January 2025, has publicly criticized Chair Jerome Powell, calling him “a loser” and “stupid,” and continues to demand rate cuts to stimulate growth.

The meeting summary made it clear that while officials saw threats on both sides of their dual mandate, inflation and employment, most of them believed it was still too risky to start cutting rates.

The minutes said, “Participants generally pointed to risks to both sides of the Committee’s dual mandate, emphasizing upside risk to inflation and downside risk to employment.”

However, “a majority of participants judged the upside risk to inflation as the greater of these two risks,” while “a couple saw downside risk to employment as more salient risk.”

Tariffs and inflation uncertainty cloud Fed’s rate path

Tariffs were a major point of discussion in the meeting. Trump’s latest wave of trade actions, particularly on China and European goods, created additional inflation concerns inside the central bank.

“Regarding upside risks to inflation, participants pointed to the uncertain effects of tariffs and the possibility of inflation expectations becoming unanchored,” the Fed minutes said. Officials admitted there was “considerable uncertainty” about how strong or lasting the impact of the tariffs might be.

Internally, the Fed’s own staff described economic growth during the first half of 2025 as “tepid,” even though the unemployment rate remained low at the time of the meeting. But some participants saw early signs of weakness building in the jobs market and in consumer spending data.

Several Fed officials noted that “some incoming data pointed to a weakening of labor market conditions,” and warned that the “downside risk to employment had meaningfully increased.”

The discussion happened just two days before the Bureau of Labor Statistics released fresh payroll figures. Those numbers showed job growth in July remained weak, and previous months—June and May—were revised sharply downward, confirming that the labor market had softened more than initially believed.

The minutes also noted that if inflation were to stay elevated while the labor market kept weakening, the Fed would face “difficult tradeoffs.” Rate decisions going forward would depend on “each variable’s distance from the Committee’s goal and the potentially different time horizons over which those respective gaps would be anticipated to close.”

Trump tightens grip on Fed as Powell prepares Jackson Hole speech

The July meeting minutes were released two days before Powell is expected to deliver a major speech at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole conference in Wyoming. Powell’s address is expected to offer hints on the Fed’s short-term direction on interest rates, as well as how the board views long-term policy options going into 2026.

But Powell isn’t just facing pressure from the markets. Trump is stacking the Fed with his own picks. Governor Adriana Kugler resigned earlier this month, giving Trump another opening to fill the board with an ally. The president has already gone after Governor Lisa Cook, demanding her resignation over accusations of mortgage fraud tied to federal housing loans she received for real estate in Georgia and Michigan.

Powell’s term as Fed Chair ends in May 2026, but he can legally stay on as a board governor until 2028. Even so, Trump and his economic team have begun floating names to replace him. The White House has identified 11 candidates, a mix of former and current Fed officials, economists, and Wall Street strategists.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

EminiFX owner gets 228 million Ponzi fraud fine. The scheme used money on new clients to pay the early investors. The case is an indication of tighter crypto regulation and enforcement. The 228 million dollar sum is the amount that the EminiFX founder is held accountable for. This follows a long probe into a Ponzi. […] The post How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000019014-2.50%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 03:30
Share
JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

JPMorgan Chase and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) are reportedly getting ready to close a financing deal worth $22 billion to support Vantage Data Centers’ development of a 1,200-acre campus in Texas, known as the “Frontier” facility.  Vantage Data Centers announced on Tuesday that JPMorgan and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are leading the debt financing […]
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000853-38.27%
READY
READY$0.003219-0.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207+5.41%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:20
Share
Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

PANews reported on June 19 that Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences for the attack.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.073-20.65%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:04
Share

Trending News

More

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Wormhole Foundation Counters Layerzero’s Stargate Acquisition Bid

Trump’s $100 million bond investment draws watchdogs’ attention