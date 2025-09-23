The post OpenAI and NVIDIA Forge Strategic Alliance for AI Infrastructure Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Sep 22, 2025 13:40 OpenAI and NVIDIA announce a strategic partnership to deploy 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems, marking a significant step in AI infrastructure development with a $100 billion investment plan. OpenAI and NVIDIA have announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership aimed at deploying at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems to enhance OpenAI’s next-generation AI infrastructure. This move is set to revolutionize the landscape of artificial intelligence, according to NVIDIA Newsroom. Investment and Deployment Plans The collaboration involves a substantial investment from NVIDIA, which plans to inject up to $100 billion into OpenAI as the deployment progresses. The first gigawatt of NVIDIA systems is scheduled to be operational by the second half of 2026, utilizing the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform. This initiative is expected to significantly bolster OpenAI’s capabilities in training and running advanced AI models. Leadership Insights Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, emphasized the historical synergy between the two companies, stating, “NVIDIA and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade, from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT.” Sam Altman, cofounder and CEO of OpenAI, highlighted the importance of compute infrastructure, noting, “Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future.” Strategic Goals and Collaborations The partnership aims to scale AI capabilities globally, with OpenAI and NVIDIA working in tandem to optimize both hardware and software roadmaps. Greg Brockman, cofounder and president of OpenAI, expressed excitement about the potential to deploy 10 gigawatts of compute power, stating, “We’re excited to deploy 10 gigawatts of compute with NVIDIA to push back the frontier of intelligence.” This initiative aligns with existing collaborations involving Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank, and Stargate partners, furthering the development of advanced AI infrastructure. OpenAI’s user base has expanded to… The post OpenAI and NVIDIA Forge Strategic Alliance for AI Infrastructure Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Sep 22, 2025 13:40 OpenAI and NVIDIA announce a strategic partnership to deploy 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems, marking a significant step in AI infrastructure development with a $100 billion investment plan. OpenAI and NVIDIA have announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership aimed at deploying at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems to enhance OpenAI’s next-generation AI infrastructure. This move is set to revolutionize the landscape of artificial intelligence, according to NVIDIA Newsroom. Investment and Deployment Plans The collaboration involves a substantial investment from NVIDIA, which plans to inject up to $100 billion into OpenAI as the deployment progresses. The first gigawatt of NVIDIA systems is scheduled to be operational by the second half of 2026, utilizing the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform. This initiative is expected to significantly bolster OpenAI’s capabilities in training and running advanced AI models. Leadership Insights Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, emphasized the historical synergy between the two companies, stating, “NVIDIA and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade, from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT.” Sam Altman, cofounder and CEO of OpenAI, highlighted the importance of compute infrastructure, noting, “Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future.” Strategic Goals and Collaborations The partnership aims to scale AI capabilities globally, with OpenAI and NVIDIA working in tandem to optimize both hardware and software roadmaps. Greg Brockman, cofounder and president of OpenAI, expressed excitement about the potential to deploy 10 gigawatts of compute power, stating, “We’re excited to deploy 10 gigawatts of compute with NVIDIA to push back the frontier of intelligence.” This initiative aligns with existing collaborations involving Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank, and Stargate partners, furthering the development of advanced AI infrastructure. OpenAI’s user base has expanded to…

OpenAI and NVIDIA Forge Strategic Alliance for AI Infrastructure Expansion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 18:50
Timothy Morano
Sep 22, 2025 13:40

OpenAI and NVIDIA announce a strategic partnership to deploy 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems, marking a significant step in AI infrastructure development with a $100 billion investment plan.





OpenAI and NVIDIA have announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership aimed at deploying at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems to enhance OpenAI’s next-generation AI infrastructure. This move is set to revolutionize the landscape of artificial intelligence, according to NVIDIA Newsroom.

Investment and Deployment Plans

The collaboration involves a substantial investment from NVIDIA, which plans to inject up to $100 billion into OpenAI as the deployment progresses. The first gigawatt of NVIDIA systems is scheduled to be operational by the second half of 2026, utilizing the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform. This initiative is expected to significantly bolster OpenAI’s capabilities in training and running advanced AI models.

Leadership Insights

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, emphasized the historical synergy between the two companies, stating, “NVIDIA and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade, from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT.” Sam Altman, cofounder and CEO of OpenAI, highlighted the importance of compute infrastructure, noting, “Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future.”

Strategic Goals and Collaborations

The partnership aims to scale AI capabilities globally, with OpenAI and NVIDIA working in tandem to optimize both hardware and software roadmaps. Greg Brockman, cofounder and president of OpenAI, expressed excitement about the potential to deploy 10 gigawatts of compute power, stating, “We’re excited to deploy 10 gigawatts of compute with NVIDIA to push back the frontier of intelligence.”

This initiative aligns with existing collaborations involving Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank, and Stargate partners, furthering the development of advanced AI infrastructure. OpenAI’s user base has expanded to over 700 million weekly active users, underscoring the growing demand for robust AI solutions.

Future Prospects

As OpenAI and NVIDIA prepare to finalize the details of this strategic partnership, the focus remains on building artificial general intelligence that benefits humanity. This alliance marks a pivotal moment in the pursuit of superintelligence, setting the stage for significant advancements in AI technology.

For more information, visit the NVIDIA Newsroom.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/openai-nvidia-strategic-alliance-ai-infrastructure-expansion

