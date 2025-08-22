Optimism Partners With Flashbots to Bring 200ms Confirmations to Ethereum L2 Superchain

By: Coinspeaker
2025/08/22 02:15
Solayer
LAYER$0.5564-1.59%

Optimism has entered into a partnership with Flashbots, a private MEV marketplace, to bring production-grade sequencing infrastructure to the Layer-2 Superchain.

According to an Aug. 21 press release, Optimism and Flashbots will roll out new configurable, verifiable sequencing features to the entire Superchain network, which consists of more than 30 partners, with Base, Unichain, World Chain, Ink, and Soneium all building on the Ethereum Layer-2 OP Stack.

These new sequencing features will purportedly decrease user latency while improving execution fairness, scalability, and programmability. As of August 2025, per Optimism, the Superchain serves more than 60% of all Ethereum L2 transaction activity. Meanwhile, over 90% of all Ethereum blocks are built through MEV‑Boost, a sequencing solution developed by Flashbots.

Flashbots Technology Already Delivers Sub-Second Confirmations

Bringing Flashbots’ technology to the L2 OP Stack has already unlocked 200ms confirmation times for users on Base and Unichain, according to the press release, with OP Mainnet following soon and a full Superchain rollout expected to occur “over the coming months.”

The partnership will also bring “Rollup-Boost,” a modular, open interface for third-party builders, and “TEEs,” which provide Unichain users with cryptographically-backed transaction processing services to the suite of new services builders will be able to employ when building on Optimism.

As Coinspeaker reported in May, Optimism recently invited Layer-3 developers to build on the Superchain. This L3-to-L2 bridge requires projects to be built on the Optimism OP Stack and share sequencer revenue with the Optimism Collective, the protocol’s governing body. In return, it provides support from available Optimism’s Layer-2 chains including OP Mainnet, Base, and Mode.

In early August, Unichain became the first Ethereum L2 chain to pair sub-second latency with verified ordering and transaction processes after adopting Flashbots’ Flashblocks technology and confirming 200-millisecond transactions on-chain.

next

The post Optimism Partners With Flashbots to Bring 200ms Confirmations to Ethereum L2 Superchain appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$180.33-3.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-3.47%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002619-11.72%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0.53595-7.40%
MemeCore
M$0.45059+0.43%
Capverse
CAP$0.06512+1.10%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05346-2.01%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand