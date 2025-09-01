Optimism price prediction 2025–2031: Will OP token gain momentum?

Key takeaways:

By the end of 2025, OP is expected to have a minimum and maximum price of about $0.451 and $2.05, respectively.

Optimism price prediction for 2028 suggests the token could reach a maximum value of $11.14.

In 2031, OP tokens will range between $27.9 and $33.66, with an average value of $28.88.

Optimism’s (OP) commitment to innovation is highlighted by its support for Layer-3 solutions. These solutions enable the development of decentralized applications (dApps) on top of Layer-2 chains, contributing to the expansive Optimism Superchain.

The platform’s initiatives, including introducing custom gas tokens and Plasma mode aimed at reducing onboarding and operational costs, make it more accessible for new users and developers. As the market closely watches the price movements and growth trajectory of the token, can Optimism reach $10 soon?

Let’s get into the OP price prediction for 2025 – 2031.

Overview

Cryptocurrency Optimism Token OP Price $0.7033 Market Cap $1.25B Trading Volume $100.42M Circulating Supply 1.778B OP All-time High $4.85 (Mar 06, 2024) All-time Low $0.4005 (Jun 18, 2022) 24-hour High $0.7188 24-hour Low $0.6974

Optimism price prediction: Technical analysis

Metric Value Volatility (30-day Variation) 6.53% 50-Day SMA $0.7436 Sentiment Bearish Fear & Greed Index 48 (Neutral) Green Days 16/30 (53%) 200-Day SMA $0.9528

Optimism price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown:

The daily trend remains weak below $0.74 mid Bollinger band.

OP’s immediate support is present at $0.70.

Optimism 1-day price chart

OP continues to drift sideways on August 31 after failing to reclaim the mid-Bollinger at $0.7396. Price hovers near $0.70 with lower highs intact, while the lower band around $0.6458 is the next support.

OPUSDT 1-day price chart by TradingView

The MACD remains bearish with the histogram still negative, and the RSI is neutral at 49, reflecting indecision. Resistance sits first at $0.74 and more strongly at $0.83, but unless $0.70 holds, momentum risks shifting lower toward $0.65.

Optimism 4-hour price chart

On the 4-hour chart, OP trades slightly above the $0.6981 support, with resistance stacked at $0.711 and $0.722. The 21-period SMA near $0.707 is flat, showing a lack of trend.

OPUSDT 4-hour price chart by TradingView

The price action is choppy with repeated rejections at $0.71, while volume has tapered off from the prior push. If $0.70 fails, a drop to $0.681 becomes likely; otherwise, bulls need a clean close above $0.711 to retest $0.722.

Optimism technical indicators: Levels and action

Daily simple moving average (SMA)

Period Value Action SMA 3 $0.3861 BUY SMA 5 $0.4010 BUY SMA 10 $0.3980 BUY SMA 21 $0.3960 BUY SMA 50 $0.3977 BUY SMA 100 $0.3798 BUY SMA 200 $0.4278 BUY

Daily exponential moving average (EMA)

Period Value Action EMA 3 $0.3875 BUY EMA 5 $0.3841 BUY EMA 10 $0.3797 BUY EMA 21 $0.3808 BUY EMA 50 $0.4110 BUY EMA 100 $0.4779 SELL EMA 200 $0.5583 SELL

What to expect from Optimism?

As long as OP stays capped under $0.74, the path of least resistance leans lower. Traders should watch $0.70 for support retention; otherwise $0.68–0.65 could be tested before any meaningful recovery attempt.

Is Optimism a good crypto investment?

Optimism (OP) could be a good investment if you believe in Ethereum scaling and the growth of Layer 2 solutions. However, like all crypto, it’s risky, and its value depends on adoption and market trends. Only invest what you’re willing to lose!

Will OP recover?

A recovery is possible, but we fear the overall bearish sentiment makes a short-term rebound unlikely. However, as the market consolidates, we expect reduced volatility, which may lead to a breakout in either direction, depending on market dynamics.

Will Optimism reach $10?

Yes, Optimism is projected to close up to $10 by 2028.

Will OP reach $50?

Reaching $50 for Optimism (OP) would be an ambitious target, requiring a significant increase in its price. This level would likely only be achievable in a highly favorable market environment, with substantial advancements in Ethereum adoption, widespread use of Layer 2 solutions, and strong overall market growth.

Will OP reach $100?

Reaching $100 for Optimism (OP) would be extremely ambitious and require unprecedented growth and adoption.

Does Optimism have a good long-term future?

Yes, Optimism shows strong potential for growth and sustained interest, indicating a positive long-term outlook.

Recent news/opinion on Optimism

MorphoLabs goes live on OP Mainnet, allowing users to earn WELL rewards, OP rewards, and more.

Optimism price prediction August 2025

Optimism’s price prediction for August 2025 suggests a potential low of $0.608, an average of $0.7832, and a high of $0.9200.

Optimism price prediction Potential Low Potential Average Potential High Optimism price prediction August 2025 $0.608 $0.7832 $0.9200

Optimism price prediction 2025

The price of Optimism is predicted to reach a maximum value of $2.05 in 2025. Traders can anticipate a minimum price of $0.451 and an average trading price of $1.12.

Optimism price prediction Potential Low Potential Average Potential High Optimism price prediction 2025 $0.451 $1.12 $2.05

Optimism price predictions 2026–2031

Year Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price ($) 2026 4.49 4.64 5.14 2027 6.36 6.54 7.7 2028 9.37 9.69 11.14 2029 13.6 14.08 16.38 2030 18.79 19.49 23.62 2031 27.9 28.88 33.66

Optimism price prediction 2026

In 2026, the price of Optimism is forecasted to be around $4.64. OP’s value can reach a maximum of $5.14 and an average trading value of $4.64.

Optimism price prediction 2027

In 2027, Optimism price prediction suggests a maximum price of $7.70, an average trading price of $6.54, and a minimum price of $6.36.

Optimism price prediction 2028

Per the Optimism price forecast for 2028, OP could reach a peak price of $11.14. The average price is projected to stabilize around $9.69, with a minimum expected at $9.37.

Optimism price prediction 2029

The Optimism price prediction for 2029 suggests a peak value of $16.38. The minimum trading price is expected to be $13.60. The average market value is projected to be around $14.08.

Optimism price prediction 2030

The Optimism forecast for 2030 suggests a minimum price of $18.79, a maximum price of $23.62, and an average price of $19.49.

Optimism price prediction 2031

According to the Optimism price prediction for 2031, OP could potentially reach a maximum price of $33.66, a minimum price of $27.90, and an average value of around $28.88.

Optimism market price prediction: Analysts’ OP price forecast

Firm 2025 2026 CoinCodex $0.7833 $2.13 CoinPedia $3.82 $5.13 DigitalCoinPrice $1.72 $2.04

Cryptopolitan’s Optimism (OP) price prediction

Optimism price prediction 2025 – 2031

Cryptopolitan’s overall price prediction for Optimism (OP) suggests a conservative outlook for the cryptocurrency in the near term. For 2025, the maximum forecast price is between $1 and $2. Over the next few years, Optimism is projected to experience substantial appreciation, with prices anticipated to rise from a minimum of $20.65 to a maximum of $31.98 by 2031.

Optimism historic price sentiment

OP launched with an initial value of $4.57 on May 31 but dropped sharply in June due to the UST stablecoin de-pegging and LUNA collapse, closing June at $0.5434. It further declined to $0.4147 by mid-July. In August, OP briefly surged above $1.90, but by mid-October, it dropped to $0.70 following the FTX collapse.

In Q1 2023, OP surged past $3.00 during a crypto bull run but lost 66% shortly after. A recovery saw it close the year at $3.90.

OP saw an eventful 2024, reaching an all-time high of $4.85 in March before sliding below $2.30 by mid-April. After a brief recovery to over $2.90 in May, it entered a bearish phase, trading at $1.82–$1.96 by July and $1.54–$1.62 by October. November brought a spark of hope with a peak at $2.60. OP closed December within the range of $1.611–$2.773.

In January 2025, OP peaked at $2.18 but lost momentum, dropping to as low as $0.84 in February. OP peaked at $0.9346 in March, $0.8523 in May, $0.7478 in June, and in July, $0.86.

In August, OP is trading between $0.6974 and $0.7188.

Optimism price history by Coingecko