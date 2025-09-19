Over 1.1 Million XRPL Wallets Hold $51.7 Million in Dormant XRP Token

  • XPMarket CEO identifies 538,586 wallets holding 20 XRP token minimum reserve balances
  • Combined dormant accounts total 1.13 million wallets with 16.7 million XRP tokens
  • Historical reserve reductions from 20 to 1 XRP leave legacy balances untouched

On-chain analysis reveals that more than 1.1 million XRP Ledger wallets contain dormant balances totaling $51.7 million in idle XRP tokens. Dr. Artur Kirjakulov, co-founder and CEO of analytical platform XPMarket, identified this pattern while examining wallet distribution across the XRPL network.

Data shows 538,586 wallets currently hold exactly 20 XRP tokens, valued at approximately $62 each at current prices near $3.10. These accounts comprise 7.64% of the total 7,048,872 wallets active on the XRP Ledger, making 20 XRP the second most common wallet balance across the network.

XRP Reserve Requirement Changes Leave Legacy Balances

The prevalence of 20 XRP balances traces back to historical reserve requirements that have been reduced multiple times as XRP’s price increased. Originally, XRPL required 20 XRP as the minimum reserve for wallet activation, but community votes have progressively lowered this threshold.

In September 2021, XRPL validators reduced the base reserve requirement from 20 XRP to 10 XRP when the token traded around $1.20, making the requirement worth approximately $12 at that time. The network implemented another reduction in December 2024, cutting the reserve from 10 XRP to 1 XRP following XRP’s price surge above $2.

XRPL Stats data indicates that 10 XRP represents the most common wallet balance, held by 592,818 accounts representing 8.4% of total wallets. This pattern reflects the minimum reserve period from September 2021 through December 2024.

Combined, wallets holding either 10 or 20 XRP total 1.13 million accounts containing 16.7 million tokens worth over $51.7 million. These balances appear to remain untouched despite reserve requirement reductions that would allow partial withdrawals.

The dormant wallet analysis has sparked discussion about XRP’s effective circulating supply, with some market participants suggesting these idle balances reduce available trading inventory. However, wallet owners retain full control over these funds and could activate them at any time.

Recent attention to dormant cryptocurrency assets stems partly from California’s AB 1052 legislation, which allows the state to claim idle exchange-held assets after three years. However, this regulation applies only to centralized exchange accounts, not self-custody XRPL wallets, and owners can reclaim confiscated assets through identity verification.

