Over 25.2 Billion Coins Sold! Analysts Call BlockDAG the Top Long-Term Crypto of 2025: Here’s Why

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/21 00:00
BlockDAG

In crypto, promises are common, but real delivery is rare. Many projects talk big, then stall or launch with half-finished platforms. That is why those searching for strong long-term crypto bets focus on one key factor: proof of progress before launch. BlockDAG has separated itself by already rolling out a working testnet that demonstrates core features.

This is not a flashy demo, but a functioning system with real tools. The testnet includes a Blockchain Explorer, a Faucet, and smart contract deployment options. These elements give a clear preview of the mainnet in action. With more than $378 million raised, 25.2 billion coins sold, and over 19,300 miners purchased for $7.8M, BlockDAG is proving both traction and execution.

By showing results now instead of asking for blind patience, BlockDAG has positioned itself differently. It blends strong numbers with working tech, which makes it stand out in a crowded market.

Testnet Reduces Risk and Builds Trust

For anyone judging the best long-term crypto options, a live testnet is one of the clearest signals of strength. It proves the technology is more than a whitepaper promise. It is live, being tested, and evolving in real time.

BlockDAG’s testnet already allows developers and users to explore its Blockchain Explorer, use the Faucet to claim test coins, and even deploy smart contracts. These functions mimic the mainnet setup, which means the transition from test to live launch will be smoother. It cuts down risk and removes the uncertainty that often derails projects at the critical launch stage.

In crypto, the gap between bold ideas and proven delivery often decides long-term success. BlockDAG’s working testnet proves that its design is real, the team is capable, and the roadmap is realistic. This makes it a far stronger long-term option compared to those still stuck on paper promises.

Building Utility Before Mainnet Launch

One reason BlockDAG’s presale is gaining such attention is that its testnet already brings real-world use. The Blockchain Explorer lets people track transactions and network activity, creating visibility and transparency. The Faucet hands out test coins so developers can build and test without financial risk. Most importantly, smart contracts can already be deployed, which means dApps can start development now instead of waiting until later.

For those weighing the best long-term crypto, this early access matters. When developers and users get involved before the mainnet release, ecosystems grow faster. Communities expand, adoption builds, and projects hit the ground running. History shows that the strongest cryptos often built their base this way, well before their first block was mined on the mainnet.

By welcoming builders now, BlockDAG ensures it will not launch into a space. Instead, it will enter the market with momentum and a working ecosystem already active.

Presale Numbers Show Strong Backing

Numbers often tell a clearer story than words, and BlockDAG’s figures are hard to overlook. The presale has already brought in $378 million, with the current batch 29 priced at $0.0276. That is a massive 2,660% increase from the opening price of $0.001. Alongside this, over 25.2 billion coins have been sold, showing clear and sustained demand.

Miner sales add another strong note, with more than 19,300 units sold, adding over $7.8 million to the tally. Together, these numbers prove that traction is not only real but growing at speed.

For many, the hunt for the best long-term crypto comes down to weighing hype against actual data. Here, BlockDAG offers both. A presale of this size and pace is not only about marketing; it reflects clear belief in the tech. And with a testnet already working, that belief looks justified.

Final Word

Finding the best long-term crypto is not about chasing the latest hype cycle. It comes down to spotting projects that pair big vision with clear execution. BlockDAG is doing exactly that. Its live testnet proves the team can design, deploy, and refine complex blockchain systems before going fully live.

With features like the Blockchain Explorer, Faucet, and smart contract support, the base for a large-scale ecosystem is already set. This readiness, paired with over $378 million raised, 25.2 billion coins sold, and a 2,660% ROI since batch 1, makes BlockDAG a rare case where technical progress and market enthusiasm align.

The path forward looks clear. With a working testnet, a proven presale model, and a growing user base, BlockDAG has already shown it can deliver. That blend of preparation and momentum is exactly what long-term players look for; and BlockDAG has it.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
